Senator Bill Cassidy calls for an 'Operation Warp Speed for energy'

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, R., appeared on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy" to offer the Biden administration ideas to lower energy costs.

Cassidy, as a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, agreed with Gowdy that the rising gas prices are "attacks are on those who least afford to pay it."

"I wish the Biden Administration cared more about the family around their kitchen table struggling to pay bills than they do about their climate change agenda," Cassidy said. "You can be about lowering carbon, but you first have to be about that family, and they put the family behind them in terms of their considerations. We should be doing more to lower those fuel costs."

Cassidy explained that President Biden’s efforts in canceling leases for drilling and the Keystone XL pipeline discouraged markets and producers from investing in oil and gas production.

"They sent a signal throughout to markets and producers that we’re at war with you. Just like Putin is going after Ukraine, they’re going after oil and gas, and then they are surprised, lo and behold, that we’re not producing enough oil and gas. They could do things that would send a signal, yes we’ll start producing oil and gas, they will not do that. They have a war on oil and gas, and the family at the kitchen table is paying the price," Cassidy said.

He also attacked Biden and his fellow Democrats for refusing to take responsibility for rising costs.

"They could look in mirror and say this solution lies with us. How do we get more permitting? How do we get more energy produced to lower costs for average family? But instead we’ll blame the oil companies for something that we the administration helped to create. They could change it. They could make it better. They choose not to and look for excuses," he said.

The senator suggested "an Operation Warp Speed for energy" to fast-track oil permits for drilling.

"There is a major producer that told me, if they had the permits, within one year, there would be oil and gas coming off of the coast of Louisiana into the refineries to lower price at the pump and fuel cost for home, heating and air-conditioning within a year," Cassidy said. "You could say that is a year, that sends a signal and prices begin to go down right away. The administration will not do this. They are wedded to their ideology, but we need an Operation Warp Speed."

"Mr. President, if you’re watching, think about the American people first. Put in Operation Warp Speed and lower the price at the pump," Cassidy said.