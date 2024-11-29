The 5 biggest political turkeys ripped by conservatives this year and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Democrats find themselves on the short end of the stick.

2. State reportedly plans to bus illegal migrants directly to ICE instead of sanctuary cities.

3. Workers at online retail giant set to strike on busiest shopping days of the year.

MAJOR HEADLINES

'EVERYBODY’S EXHAUSTED' – Reporters from liberal outlets reveal they're dreading Trump's return to the White House. Continue reading …

TRIGGER WARNING – How Biden-Harris policies may have backfired with women and guns. Continue reading …

DON'T RAIN ON MY PARADE – Agitators wreak havoc on cherished American tradition at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Continue reading …

FAITH UNDER FIRE – Explosive report exposes Biden-Harris admin's targeting of Christians. Continue reading …

SPIKED – Women's college volleyball team praised for forfeiting title shot against trans player. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

MEDIA SHAKEUP – How podcasters aided Trump ahead of his massive victory. Continue reading …

GAME PLAN – New Republican Governors chair, pointing to campaign battles ahead, touts ‘our policies are better.’ Continue reading …

GIANT CUTS – Auto groups announce workforce cuts reportedly due to EV mandates. Continue reading …

STILL HOT – Political betting markets still have plenty of action despite end of election season. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

BUCKLE UP – Comedian makes it known how he really feels about people who voted for Trump. Continue reading …

'I USE IT ALL THE TIME' –Dem urges progressives to stay on Elon Musk's social media platform amid X exodus. Continue reading …

BLAME GAME – Pollster dismisses Harris campaign's attempt to explain away loss. Continue reading …

BREAKING BREAD – Trump-loving brother steals spotlight in NY Times Thanksgiving column. Continue reading …

OPINION

DAVID MARCUS – Lincoln gave us Thanksgiving as a time to unite. We owe it to him to try. Continue reading …

PETER ROSENBERGER – JD Vance's family struggles offer lessons on resilience and recovery. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

FREE-FOR-ALL – Black Friday's dark history includes origins of greed and chaos. Continue reading …

SEAS THE DAY – Fishing captain pulls off surprise boat trip for teen after single mom's Facebook plea. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Tom Homan took on the mayor of which city? Which podcast turned down Kamala Harris? Take the quiz here …

TAKING FLIGHT – Woman drops turkeys from plane to rural families for Thanksgiving. Continue reading …

STAR SNACK – One NFL team gets its own chicken nuggets this fall. See video …

WATCH

JONATHAN FAHEY – Trump's presence alone as the president will stop a lot of people at the border. See video …

BUDDY CARTER – Violent threats against Trump nominees could deter good candidates from public service. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.