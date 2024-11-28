Expand / Collapse search
Antisemitism Exposed

Anti-Israel protesters disrupt Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Anti-Israel protesters stopped in front of Ronald McDonald balloon in New York City

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Anti-Israel protesters with "Free Palestine" signs and banners descended on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday, with police removing those who attempted to block the parade route.

One group of protesters held Palestinian flags and unfurled a banner that read, "Don’t celebrate genocide!" in the middle of the street as the parade led by the Ronald McDonald balloon was coming down W. 55th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Photos show NYPD officers breaking up the demonstration and detaining multiple protesters so that the parade could continue unobstructed. Some protesters were seen walking away while others who refused to move were pulled away or taken down to the ground and handcuffed.

Protesters can be heard screaming "Free Palestine" as police broke up the group in video from the scene. The massive crowd that lined the streets to watch the parade could be heard booing the protesters.

Protesters blocking parade route

Anti-Israel protesters sit along the parade route during the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

It was unclear whether the protesters being removed were arrested. Fox News Digital has reached out to the NYPD for more information.

Police officers clash with protesters

Police officers clash with protesters during the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

Last year, anti-Israel protesters lined the parade route, with some chanting and singing "Palestine will be free" while others glued their hands to the street of the parade route and drenched themselves in red liquid to signify blood.

Police officers clash with protesters

Police officers removed protesters during the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday had warned protesters not to repeat their efforts.

"I really want to take the moment to tell those grinches that believe they are going to disrupt the parade that it is not going to happen," Adams said during a press conference.

Police officers detain a protester

Police officers detain a protester during the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

Hamas ignited the war in Gaza when its fighters stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250. Around 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, and at least a third of them are believed to be dead.

In the Gaza Strip, more than 44,000 people have been killed and more than 104,000 wounded in the 13-month war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.