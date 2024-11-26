Biden-Harris policies may be behind surge in Republican women owning guns, concealed carry advocate says

More Republican women are becoming gun owners, a trend one Second Amendment advocate says is a "direct result of many Biden-Harris policies."

"Ultimately, we feel unsafe," Katie Pointer Baney told Fox News Digital. "When we see a very porous border, when we see rising violent crime, when there's general instability in the economy … And a firearm is one of the best tools out there in order to protect yourself and protect your family."

Baney is managing director of government affairs for Delta Defense and the U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA), which provides education and training for millions of gun owners.

Gun ownership rates among American adults as a whole are holding steady at 31%, according to polling data released by Gallup last week. But there has been a slight decrease in men owning guns, offset by a 5% increase in the share of women who reported owning a firearm.

The change grew more dramatic when Gallup factored in politics.

The percentage of Republican women who report owning a gun increased from 19% in 2007-2012 to 33% in the most recent six-year data set. They are now more likely to own a firearm than Democratic men, whose ownership rates fell from 36% to 29%.

Republican men remain the most likely to own a gun, at 60%, according to Gallup.

The data reflects what thousands of USCCA instructors are observing across the country, Baney said.

"They are seeing a dramatic rise in women attending the classes, younger women, new moms," she said. "I'm a new mom myself, so I understand what's motivating these women. It's to ultimately be able to protect themselves and protect their families."

Baney said it was unfortunate to see a political divide among gun owners.

"Gun ownership really isn't something that should be partisan, yet it often is in political dialogue and conversations," she said. "We've seen less and less Democrats, specifically at the federal level, willing to stand up for Second Amendment rights. So I think that's now being reflected in the electorate."

Middle-income and upper-income Americans and those who live in rural areas are also more likely to own guns than their lower-income, urban peers, Gallup found. People living in the South have higher gun ownership rates, with 40% reporting owning a firearm.

Young Democrats — ages 18-29 — had among the lowest gun ownership rates at 9%, Gallup found.

Baney predicted "some leveling off" in female gun ownership rates as the Trump administration takes control of the White House.

"I do think they're going to get a handle on violent crime. I do think they're going to close the porous southern border, and we're going to see less concerns around public safety," she said. "So I can see gun sales leveling off or perhaps even decreasing a little bit."

But Baney hopes gun owners will continue seeking training and education, regardless of shifts in buying trends.

"This is something that you consistently need to be doing, irrespective of if you just bought your first gun, or you have many guns, and you're a seasoned professional," she said. "You need to get to the range. You need to get to these courses to continue to hone your skills."