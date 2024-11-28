Boise State praised for forfeiting title shot as SJSU trans player stood in way: 'Real champion'

The Boise State women's volleyball team made the decision to forgo any chance of winning the Mountain West tournament as they were set to face a transgender player in the semifinals.

After defeating Utah State in the first round, the Lady Broncos had a state setup with second-seeded San Jose state University, which has trans player Blaire Fleming on its roster.

Shortly after their playoff victory, Boise State said it would forfeit the semifinal game, thus automatically putting SJSU in the final.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The decision to not continue to play in the 2024 Mountain West Volleyball Championship tournament was not an easy one," Boise State Athletics wrote in a statement. "Our team overcame forfeitures to earn a spot in the tournament field and fought for the win over Utah State in the first round on Wednesday.

"They should not have to forgo this opportunity while waiting for a more thoughtful and better system that serves all athletes."

The Broncos' decision was met with lots of praise on social media.

It was the third time the Broncos forfeited against San Jose State this season; they also opted not to play in their two regular-season matches.

SPORTS COLUMNIST CLAIMS ‘CISGENDER WOMEN’ ARE THE ‘REAL THREAT’ IN SJSU TRANS CONTROVERSY

Utah State, which Boise State had beaten, forfeited its lone game against SJSU this season as well. So it's likely that no matter what, SJSU was on to the final.

SJSU, which received six wins by forfeit to help earn a high seed in the tournament, now moves on to the conference championship on Saturday despite never having to step on the court.

They are set to face the winner of San Diego State-Colorado State, which will be determined on Friday. Both teams played their matches against SJSU this season.

Earlier this week, federal Judge Kato Crews in Colorado, appointed by President Biden in January, denied a motion for injunctive relief in a lawsuit by college volleyball players against the conference.

A dozen women jointly filed the suit against the Mountain West and its commissioner, alleging violations of Title IX and their First Amendment rights. Among the women are SJSU co-volleyball captain Brooke Slusser and two former Spartans as well as athletes from other Mountain West schools .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boise State, Wyoming, Utah State and Nevada were among the conference teams to cancel games against the Spartans due to Fleming’s presence on the team. They were aware the forfeiture would result in a loss on their records, which ultimately helped SJSU secure their high seed.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.