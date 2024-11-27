Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Digital's News Quiz: November 29, 2024

A popular podcast reportedly rejected having Kamala Harris appear. Do you know which one it was?

By Fox News Staff Fox News
A big U.S. retailer announced changes to its DEI policies. Can you guess which one it was?

Test your knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz! Try to get a perfect score.

The CDC named the healthiest vegetable of all. Take last week's News Quiz here to find out which one it was!

Test yourself on turkey pardons, train travel and parade personalities in this week's American Culture Quiz.

