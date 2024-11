Fox News Digital's News Quiz: November 29, 2024

Tom Homan responded to the mayor of which city about being willing to go to jail to block immigration enforcement? Kansas City

New York City

Denver

Minneapolis Which MSNBC host has been drawn into controversy by their group accepting $500,000 from the Harris campaign? Joe Scarborough

Al Sharpton

Rachel Maddow

Jen Psaki Which popular podcast rejected having Kamala Harris appear, according to campaign adviser Stephanie Cutter? This American Life

Smartless

New Heights

Hot Ones What objects have been spotted over U.S.-UK bases for nearly a week? Small drones

Kites

UFOs

Ghosts The U.S.-brokered Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire deal is initially set to run for how many days? 10 days

20 days

30 days

60 days Which big U.S. retailer announced changes to its DEI policies this week? Walmart

Target

Kohl's

Bass Pro Shops Which actor criticized Americans as "very uninformed about reality" during a media appearance in Italy? James Craig

Alec Baldwin

Mark Ruffalo

George Clooney A federal judge appointed by which president allowed San Jose State transgender women’s volleyball player Blaire Fleming to play in the Mountain West Conference tournament this week? George W. Bush

Barack Obama

Donald Trump

Joe Biden

