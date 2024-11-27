Fox News Digital's News Quiz: November 29, 2024

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Tom Homan responded to the mayor of which city about being willing to go to jail to block immigration enforcement?</h3><ul><li>Kansas City</li><li>New York City</li><li>Denver</li><li>Minneapolis</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which MSNBC host has been drawn into controversy by their group accepting $500,000 from the Harris campaign?</h3><ul><li>Joe Scarborough</li><li>Al Sharpton</li><li>Rachel Maddow</li><li>Jen Psaki</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which popular podcast rejected having Kamala Harris appear, according to campaign adviser Stephanie Cutter?</h3><ul><li>This American Life</li><li>Smartless</li><li>New Heights</li><li>Hot Ones</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What objects have been spotted over U.S.-UK bases for nearly a week?</h3><ul><li>Small drones</li><li>Kites</li><li>UFOs</li><li>Ghosts</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The U.S.-brokered Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire deal is initially set to run for how many days?</h3><ul><li>10 days</li><li>20 days</li><li>30 days</li><li>60 days</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which big U.S. retailer announced changes to its DEI policies this week?</h3><ul><li>Walmart</li><li>Target</li><li>Kohl's</li><li>Bass Pro Shops</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which actor criticized Americans as "very uninformed about reality" during a media appearance in Italy?</h3><ul><li>James Craig</li><li>Alec Baldwin</li><li>Mark Ruffalo</li><li>George Clooney</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A federal judge appointed by which president allowed San Jose State transgender women’s volleyball player Blaire Fleming to play in the Mountain West Conference tournament this week?</h3><ul><li>George W. Bush</li><li>Barack Obama</li><li>Donald Trump</li><li>Joe Biden</li></ul></section>

A big U.S. retailer announced changes to its DEI policies. Can you guess which one it was?

Test your knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz! Try to get a perfect score.

App users: Click here.

The CDC named the healthiest vegetable of all. Take last week's News Quiz here to find out which one it was!

Test yourself on turkey pardons, train travel and parade personalities in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!