'Crazy Rich Asians' actor wishes for conservatives who ‘aren’t f---ing morons’

"Crazy Rich Asians" star and "The Daily Show" correspondent Ronny Chieng let slip on Tuesday how he really feels about people who voted for President-elect Donald Trump on Election Day.

The actor and comedian appeared on ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and told the host that he thinks there’s nothing wrong with voters having a conservative mindset, but remarked that there are many stupid ones in the country.

"There’s nothing inherently evil or bad about [a] conservative mindset, I just think that we would like to have conservatives who aren’t f---ing morons," Chieng said, as Kimmel and the audience roared with laughter.

CONGRESS HAS JUST WEEKS TO AVOID A PARTIAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN AFTER THANKSGIVING

Kimmel prompted the discussion by asking Chieng about his experience covering Election Night on "The Daily Show," wondering if the comedian and the show’s team were prepared for the results that evening. The comedian compared watching the results coming in that night to witnessing a slow-motion car crash.

"Yeah we were," Chieng replied. "But I think we kind of knew where it was leaning, being people who have our fingers on the pulse, unfortunately." He added, "And uh, covering the election live in America was both a dream come true as a political historian junkie – U.S. political history junkie, and it was also like watching a car slowly crash into the country."

"And there’s not even much you can do about it at that point other than make dumb jokes about it."

The comedian went on to rationalize Trump’s victory as the pendulum swinging back to conservatism from liberalism, as he says it has always done in American history. He then noted there isn’t anything wrong with conservatives in theory but made his derogatory remarks about current ones.

HARRIS CAMPAIGN CHAIR FUMES ABOUT NARRATIVE SHE WAS AFRAID TO DO INTERVIEWS: 'COMPLETELY BULLS---'

Chieng went on to speak about his own "MAGA friends."

"I got MAGA friends. I got friends who are MAGA now, you know, I’m trying – that’s how much I love America – I’m making friends with MAGA people. But sometimes, my MAGA friends, like their messaging is so convoluted," he said. "I can’t get to what their core issue is because the surface level messaging is so chaotic."

He continued, "Like sometimes my MAGA friends will be like, ‘Ronny, China caused COVID, but COVID isn’t real.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, well I don’t know how I feel about it now."