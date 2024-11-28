Liberal New York Times opinion writer turns over Thanksgiving column to Trump-loving brother

A liberal columnist for The New York Times has once again handed her Thanksgiving opinion piece over to her Trump-loving brother—with one prerequisite: don't gloat.

"My Brother is Doing the Trump Dance," explained the headline for opinion columnist Maureen Dowd's story on Thursday She insisted that amid critics' skepticism, her brother Kevin is very much real.

Kevin began his piece by noting that—despite years of labeling President-elect Trump as a racist, dictator and Hitler, Democrats are spending the holiday season "eating a giant helping of crow."

"Somehow this racist dictator was able to assemble a new coalition of Black, Hispanic, middle-class and working-class voters," he wrote. "Maybe it's because nobody wants to live in the kind of country that the Biden-Harris administration and its leftist bedfellows created."

Taking note of concerns about Trump's January 6 involvement, Kevin said the ensuing "lawfare" against the president-elect only served to strengthen his support.

He cited Jeff Bezos, the owner of The Washington Post, who warned of media distrust. Kevin claimed that the "wildly slanted" coverage of Trump—in addition to Vice President Kamala Harris' failure to attend Joe Rogan's podcast, was a significant factor in the election.

"Some of the same Democrats who tried to tell us Biden wasn't in decline then tried to tell us Harris was an exciting, transformative force. Please," Kevin wrote.

He also offered advice to Trump, urging him to avoid getting bogged down in "petty disputes and perceived slights" that may hinder his presidency.

The guest opinion columnist called on Trump to close the border, remove unnecessary regulations, end the "war on fossil fuels," and cancel electric vehicle mandates while in office.

"No matter how maddening Trump can be, the country needs him," Kevin wrote. "The wind is truly at his back. The election was decided not just by MAGA rallygoers but also by millions of voters who'd simply had enough."

Kevin ended the piece by promising that he would teach the "Trump Shuffle" to his sister.

"As I ease into my twilight years. I want to thank Trump for letting me sleep safely and sound again," he concluded.