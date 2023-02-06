Big storm system to develop in central US before moving east

The next big storm system will develop midweek across the Central U.S., bringing heavy rain, some severe storms and snow.

It will impact the Northern Plains, Midwest, Great Lakes and the interior Northeast.

Ahead of the cold front, above-average temperatures will make it feel like springtime for the Eastern third of the country.

In Washington, D.C., a high of 60 degrees is forecast for Wednesday, comparable to the average temperature there for March 30.

New York City is expected to see warmer weather as well, with a high-temperature Wednesday of 53 degrees.

Heavy snow will also pile up across the Northwestern mountains and into the Intermountain region this week.