Published

Big storm system to develop in central US before moving east

Warm, springlike temperatures coming for eastern states this week

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
The next big storm system will develop midweek across the Central U.S., bringing heavy rain, some severe storms and snow. 

It will impact the Northern Plains, Midwest, Great Lakes and the interior Northeast.  

The path of a storm that is developing this week in the central U.S.

The path of a storm that is developing this week in the central U.S. (Fox News)

Ahead of the cold front, above-average temperatures will make it feel like springtime for the Eastern third of the country.   

Forecast high temperatures for Monday, Feb. 6.

Forecast high temperatures for Monday, Feb. 6. (Fox News)

In Washington, D.C., a high of 60 degrees is forecast for Wednesday, comparable to the average temperature there for March 30. 

Major cities in the eastern U.S. are expected to see warmer than usual temperatures on Wednesday.

Major cities in the eastern U.S. are expected to see warmer than usual temperatures on Wednesday. (Fox News)

New York City is expected to see warmer weather as well, with a high-temperature Wednesday of 53 degrees. 

Heavy snow will also pile up across the Northwestern mountains and into the Intermountain region this week. 

