Boston 'Impractical Jokers' shows postponed after freezing temps burst venue's sprinkler system

A historic Boston venue had to postpone two sold-out comedy shows Saturday night after plummeting temperatures caused the building's sprinkler system to burst.

Hundreds of patrons were awaiting the 5 p.m. "Impractical Jokers" show at the Boch Center Wang Theatre when the fire alarm went off at approximately 4:50 p.m., according to a statement from the venue.

The crowd was immediately evacuated from the building while the Boston Fire Department and Boch Center staff worked to determine the cause of the alarm. Shortly after, a break was discovered on the sprinkler system in the boiler room.

Though the theatre was not significantly damaged, authorities determined it could not be quickly repaired and made the decision at 6:15 p.m. to postpone the 5 p.m. and the 8:30 p.m. show, the statement said.

Reports from local outlet Boston 25 News stated patrons were not aware of the decision to postpone until closer to 7 p.m., resulting in those who decided to stay standing in the frigid cold waiting for a solution for over an hour. Temperatures were reportedly in the low teens.

"It’s too bad, we were looking forward to seeing the guys and having a mother-son night out," a disappointed woman told the outlet. "Braved the cold to get here."

"Impractical Jokers" star James "Murr" Murray was among the fans outside, taking selfies and mingling with the crowd in an effort to "make it right."

"Coldest day of the year in Boston\, but we’re getting through it together," he said. "Love you guys!"

Murr posted a video on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m. letting fans know he was excited to see them in April.

Though fans were disappointed, some told Boston 25 they will be first in line when the cast returns in a couple of months.

Excited for the show regardless of the date, one fan said she got her tickets during the presale period and has been "waiting for this for ages."

Her friend then added she drove five hours from Maine to attend the Boston show.

"We just love them so much and for this to happen is pretty disappointing but hopefully, we can make it back because we love them so much," a third fan chimed in. "They would never do this on purpose."

The venue said it was profoundly sorry for the inconvenience, adding that the record-setting cold has caused similar issues at other buildings in Boston's Theatre District.

The shows have been rescheduled for the same times on April 29. Ticket holders who cannot attend the new date are eligible for a refund.

The city remains under a "cold emergency" issued by Mayor Michelle Wu through Sunday.