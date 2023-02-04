Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
New Hampshire's Mount Washington sees record cold, stunning -108 wind chill amid arctic blast

Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast, blasted by arctic air

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Wind chill temperatures at New Hampshire's Mount Washington reached a stunning -108 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday night. 

"Still -46 F with 97 mph winds and a -108 F wind chill at 10 p.m.," The National Weather Service's eastern region office tweeted. 

It noted that records going back to Jan. 22, 1885 include a -50 degree reading. 

"This is also the NH state record for the coldest temperature," it said. 

AUSTIN MAYOR APOLOGIZES FOR CONTINUED BLACKOUTS FOLLOWING FREAK WINTER STORM

Mount Washington Observatory weather observers check on the weather instruments at the top of the observatory on the summit of Mount Washington. 

Mount Washington Observatory weather observers check on the weather instruments at the top of the observatory on the summit of Mount Washington.  (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Mount Washington is the highest peak in the northeastern U.S., with an elevation of 6,288 feet. 

Earlier in the day the Mount Washington Observatory tweeted that the daily record low of -32 degrees Fahrenheit, set in 1963, had been broken. 

TEXAS OFFICER ESCAPES AFTER 18-WHEELER STRIKES VEHICLE ON ICY HIGHWAY; EMPTY CRUISER HIT BY 2 ADDITIONAL SEMIS

A sign at the summit of Mount Washington informs viewers that they are standing 6,288 feet above sea level. 

A sign at the summit of Mount Washington informs viewers that they are standing 6,288 feet above sea level.  (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The observatory's website showed Saturday morning that the temperature was -31 degrees, with a wind chill temperature of -83 degrees. It said that winds would remain elevated on Saturday morning. Temperatures were expected to moderate by Saturday afternoon, reaching -15 by sunset and climbing overnight. Wind speeds would drop to 50 to 70 miles per hour by Sunday morning. 

Rime ice grows on the side of the Mount Washington Observatory at the summit of Mount Washington. 

Rime ice grows on the side of the Mount Washington Observatory at the summit of Mount Washington.  (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Fox Weather reported that, due to the harsh cold conditions there, a wind chill warning would remain in effect until 1 a.m. EST on Sunday.

