Biden's disputed Georgia voting claims defended -- despite fact check

Biden press secretary doubles down on president's Georgia voting claims -- despite fact check

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tried to advance President Biden's criticism of Georgia's new voting law Thursday -- even after a fact check determined his line of attack was false.

Biden had claimed Georgia's new law would block voters from accepting food and water while they waited in line at polling stations. He also accused the Republican-led state would end voting at 5 p.m., "when people are just getting off work."

Georgia's law actually standardizes what's considered "normal business hours" to mean 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but still allows counties to extend their voting hours to as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 7 p.m. It also allows poll workers to provide self-service water from an unattended receptacle within 150 feet but prohibits people from actively distributing food and drink within that distance.

On Thursday, Psaki didn't back down from Biden's comments, but rather defended them. "It standardizes the ending of voting every day at five, right?" Psaki asked FOX Business' Edward Lawrence while referring to the law. "It just gives options. It gives options to expand it, right, but it standardized it at five. It also makes it so that outside groups can’t provide water or food to people in line, right?"

Her comments came after The Washington Post gave Biden four pinocchios for his claim about voting times. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Derek Chauvin trial: George Floyd's ex-girlfriend testifies about his drug use, their relationship

George Floyd’s former girlfriend took the witness stand Thursday as the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin continued in Minnesota.

Courteney Ross told the court how she and Floyd met at a Salvation Army shelter where he worked as a security guard, and discussed their shared history of narcotics addiction.

"Both Floyd and I, our story, it’s a classic story of how many people get addicted to opioids," Ross said. "We both suffered from chronic pain. Mine was in my neck and his was in his back. We both had prescriptions. But after prescriptions that were filled, and we got addicted and tried really hard to break that addiction many times."

Ross, 45, testified through tears at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, where Chauvin faces murder and manslaughter charges in connection with Floyd's May 2020 death in police custody. The most serious charge against Chauvin carries a penalty of up to 40 years in prison. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Abbott, Patrick defend Texas election bill from corporations 'that don't share our values'

The governor and lieutenant governor of Texas both sounded off Thursday after corporations including American Airlines criticized the state GOP’s proposal for revising voting laws in the Lone Star State.

The Texas Senate approved the bill earlier Thursday. It calls for changes to voting hours, the number of voting machines at polling places and would give the state greater authority over local-level elections, the Dallas Morning News reported. The bill now moves on to the Texas House.

Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, defended the bill as an attempt to "protect election integrity," the report said. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, also a Republican, slammed corporate critics for getting involved in the state’s policy debates, and called out American Airlines specifically.

"Texans are fed up with corporations that don’t share our values trying to dictate public policy," Patrick said in a statement. He also claimed that an American Airlines lobbyist "admitted that neither he nor the American Airlines CEO had actually read the legislation." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



