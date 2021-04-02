McConnell says Biden's infrastructure package won't get GOP support, will oppose it 'every step of the way'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday told reporters President Biden’s proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure package "is not going to get support" from Republicans and said he plans to oppose it "every step of the way."

He said as much as Republicans would like to address infrastructure, "I think the last thing the economy needs right now is a big, whopping tax increase," according to Politico.

The Kentucky Republican specifically criticized the plan's proposed corporate tax rate hike, which he said would hurt America's ability to compete in a global economy, and the subsequent increase to the national debt.

With GOP support unlikely, Democrats would likely have to pass the bill using budget reconciliation.

Biden has called the infrastructure proposal, which calls for investment in roads, bridges, airports, broadband communications, water systems and electric cars, "the largest American jobs investment since World War II."

Democrats used budget reconciliation with Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, allowing it to pass with a simple majority earlier this year. During the process, the Senate parliamentarian said a minimum wage increase couldn’t be included in the bill.

"You're either alarmed about the level of national debt and the future impact of that on our children and our grandchildren, or you aren't," McConnell said, according to Politico. "My view of infrastructure is we ought to build that which we can afford and not either whack the economy with major tax increases or run up the national debt even more."

The plan would be paid for in large part by the higher corporate tax rate, according to the White House, which would go from 21% to 28%. Republicans lowered the tax rate during former President Trump’s term.

Other Republicans have also slammed the proposal. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said this week the proposal is "too expensive and does not focus on infrastructure, as the White House is framing it."

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., also said Biden's proposal is a nonstarter.

"While the president unveiled a partisan proposal that goes far beyond what constitutes as infrastructure, the Senate continues negotiations between members of both parties," she said.

In a separate statement, McConnell also accused Biden of selling an "infrastructure" bill which is actually a "Trojan horse" for other priorities.

