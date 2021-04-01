Alveda King says the Georgia voting Law is 'not an effort for voter suppression'

Martin Luther King Jr.'s niece Alveda King says she disagrees with her family's position on Gov. Brian Kemp's new voting laws on "Your World."

ALVEDA KING: I'm not going to join an effort that would say you don't need any regulations, you don't need any controls, and that is just not reasonable. It's not protecting our right to vote, it's not protecting the voters. Now voter suppression has occurred through the ages on both sides of the aisle. We know this has happened. But this is not an effort for voter suppression, this is simply trying to regulate it and get a hand on what happened on the last election because we had so many dead people voting, people voting twice, people mailing it in and showing up voting. So many things were happening. We've got to pull it in a little bit...

I marched for our voters' rights and fought for our voters' rights. I'm 70 years old. I've been voting a long time. Without appropriate regulations, you do not have the fair voting process. So I under Bernice's points and voters have been suppressed especially prior to the seventies. That did happen, but right now we have got some very serious voting irregularities that have to be addressed.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE



