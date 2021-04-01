Axios attempts to diminish Florida's 'anti-riot' bill, insists George Floyd protests were 'largely peaceful'

News site Axios attempted Thursday to diminish Florida's "anti-riot" legislation being championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill proposes increased penalties for those who incite riots and restrict police spending cuts on a local level.

However, the Axios report cites Black lawmakers who call it a "'heartless' return to the Jim Crow era that would stifle dissent."

"The framework was laid out by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year following largely peaceful protests throughout the country sparked by the death of George Floyd," Axios claimed.

While much of the mainstream media pushed the "mostly peaceful" narrative during the 2020 election cycle, it was Axios that broke an "exclusive" report about the hefty price tag of the destruction that took place.

"The vandalism and looting following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police will cost the insurance industry more than any other violent demonstrations in recent history," Axios reported last September.

"The protests that took place in 140 U.S. cities this spring were mostly peaceful, but the arson, vandalism and looting that did occur will result in at least $1 billion to $2 billion of paid insurance claims — eclipsing the record set in Los Angeles in 1992 after the acquittal of the police officers who brutalized Rodney King."