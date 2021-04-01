Tucker Carlson to interview Piers Morgan on Fox Nation's ‘Tucker Carlson Today’

Piers Morgan will join Fox News host Tucker Carlson for Morgan's first sit-down interview since his departure from ITV’s "Good Morning Britain" last month.

The full interview can be seen on an all-new episode of Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today" beginning Monday at 4 p.m. ET. A portion of the interview will also air on Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" at 8 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

Morgan dramatically walked off the "Good Morning Britain" set on March 9 after he clashed with a colleague over Morgan's reaction to Meghan Markle's claims about the British royal family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. On the previous day's program, Morgan had said: "I don't believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report ... The fact that she's fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think, is contemptible."

The day after Morgan's walk-off, ITV announced that the host "has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain." Morgan himself tweeted that he was "off to spend more time with my opinions."

Fox Nation debuted "Tucker Carlson Today" March 29, with three episodes scheduled for release every week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday after 4 p.m. ET. Recent guests include best selling author Douglas Murray and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Michael Moss.

Murray joined Carlson for the inaugural episode, which premiered Monday on Fox Nation, to discuss his criticism of people’s inclination to view everything in life -- from art to poetry -- through the lens of politics.

Later this month, Carlson will release a long-form documentary series "Tucker Carlson Originals," which will explore a specific topic at greater length than his live cable news program.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" averaged 3.2 million viewers during March to finish as the No. 1 cable news program. The overwhelming success helped vault Fox News to the top spot in primetime among all basic cable channels during the first quarter of 2021.

