Taiwan train crash: At least 34 killed, 72 injured

Rescue crews in Taiwan responded Friday to a train derailment on its scenic east coast that killed at least 34 and prompted dozens of passengers to crawl out of windows to safety.

The Associated Press reported that the crash occurred on Friday at about 9 a.m. near the Toroko Gorge. There were reportedly 350 passengers on board—many of whom were traveling for the four-day Tomb Sweeping Festival.

The AP reported that a truck somehow fell off a cliff and landed directly in front of the tunnel. The train smashed into the truck while it emerged. The New York Times, citing Taiwan’s railway police, reported that about 72 people were injured.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said a number of people are trapped, according to the BBC.

"Emergency rescue mechanisms have been put in place for the sick and injured. Rescuing those trapped is our highest priority now," she said.