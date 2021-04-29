Biden lays out agenda containing slew of new programs in first address to joint session of Congress

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Biden lays out vision for 'rebuilding' America through slew of policy proposals in first joint address

President Biden, in his first address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night, laid out his vision for America, through a slew of policy proposals and a legislative wish list, while vowing to work with both Republicans and Democrats to deliver on his agenda.

Biden delivered his address, which lasted just over an hour, from the House chamber Wednesday night, outlining proposals from continuing to address the coronavirus pandemic, to his jobs package, to universal preschool, healthcare, immigration reform, gun control, foreign policy and more.

"My fellow Americans, while the setting tonight is familiar, this gathering is just a little bit different. A reminder of the extraordinary times we’re in," Biden said upon taking the podium.

Typically, there are approximately 1,600 people at a presidential address of this kind, but due to social distancing requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic, only approximately 200 guests were in attendance, including 80 House members and 60 senators.

"Throughout our history, presidents have come to this chamber to speak to Congress, to the nation and to the world, to declare war, to celebrate peace, to announce new plans, and possibilities," Biden said. "Tonight, I come to talk about crisis and opportunity -- about rebuilding the nation, revitalizing our democracy, and winning the future for America."

"As I stand here tonight, we are just one day shy of the 100th day of my administration. 100 days since I took the oath of office—lifted my hand off our family Bible—and inherited a nation—we all did—that was in crisis," Biden said, pointing to the coronavirus pandemic, the economic downfall brought on by the pandemic, and the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, which he described as "the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."

"Now — after just 100 days — I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength," he said.



Andrew Giuliani blasts FBI raid on dad's home: 'This is absolutely absurd'

Andrew Giuliani fiercely defended his father Rudy Wednesday, blasting the FBI raid on the former New York City mayor's home as "disgusting" and "absurd."

"I am speaking as a son and a concerned American," Giuliani told reporters outside Rudy Giuliani's Big Apple home. "Anybody, any American, whether you are red or blue, should be extremely disturbed by what happened here today, by the continued politicization of the Justice Department.

"This is disgusting. This is absolutely absurd."

The younger Giuliani's comments came after federal investigators executed a search warrant on Rudy Giuliani's home, seizing electronic devices.

The raid, which was first reported by the New York Times, comes as federal authorities were investigating whether he violated the law by lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials in 2019. Giuliani has served as former President Donald Trump's personal attorney on a number of high-profile matters.

According to Giuliani's attorney Robert Costello, seven FBI agents arrived at the apartment at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and remained for roughly two hours. The agents seized several electronic devices, including laptops and cell phones.



DA argues Andrew Brown Jr.'s car struck deputies twice, family lawyer gave 'patently false' bodycam remarks

A district attorney in North Carolina said in court on Wednesday that Andrew Brown Jr.'s car "made contact" with sheriff's deputies twice before law enforcement opened fire, calling comments made earlier this week by one of the attorneys representing Brown's family about what was captured on 20 seconds of body camera footage "patently false."

The claim came during a hearing at the Pasquotank County Courthouse, where Superior Court Judge Jeffery Foster ruled all bodycam footage of the April 21 fatal deputy-involved shooting of Brown will be delayed for public release for at least 30 days.

District Attorney Andrew Womble told the judge that video showed Brown’s car made contact with deputies twice as he backed out of the driveway of his home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, that day, before law enforcement began firing.

"As it backs up, it does make contact with law enforcement officers," Womble said, adding that the car stops again. "The next movement of the car is forward. It is in the direction of law enforcement and makes contact with law enforcement. It is then and only then that you hear shots."

Statements made by attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter at a press conference earlier this week describing the "movements" of Brown's car in the video are "patently false," Womble added.



Sean Hannity blasted the cost of President Biden’s American Jobs Plan Wednesday night in which the "Hannity" host portrayed the chief executive as "very weak, very frail, cognitively challenged" and a man who "fails to have a grasp on the real state of our union."

