Twitter explodes over Hunter Biden's teaching gig at Tulane: 'He should be in jail, not teaching the future'

Twitter was set ablaze Tuesday night after Tulane University confirmed that Hunter Biden will join the lineup of guest speakers for a 10-week course on "Media Polarization" and "cancel culture" this summer.

The course, titled "Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts," is described as focusing on "the current state of the media landscape in the United States and how media polarization, fake news and the economics of the new business impact public policymaking in Washington D.C."

TULANE INVITES HUNTER AS GUEST SPEAKER FOR COURSE ON 'MEDIA POLARIZATION'

Social media critics wondered what qualified the Biden for the position, aside from a rocky personal past, controversial overseas business dealings, and shared DNA with the President of the United States.

"In case you needed more proof that college is a waste of time & money, here it is: Hunter Biden is joining the faculty at @Tulane to teach a class on "fake news" Hunter Biden should be in jail, not teaching or influencing the future of America," Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk wrote.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert sarcastically suggested the younger Biden teach students "how to skirt around gun laws," calling it a "subject he has a great deal of experience in."

"I would demand a refund if I was a Tulane parent," another user agreed.

Hunter Biden raised eyebrows in recent weeks when he was asked about the controversial laptop that made headlines in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election.

In a pair of CBS interviews he joined to promote his new book., Biden said the laptop "could" be his and that it "could" have been stolen. In another interview, he falsely claimed that the intelligence community had determined that the reports on the laptop contents by the New York Post were based on "Russian disinformation," which then-ODNI John Ratcliffe flatly denied.

The laptop became the center of a political firestorm in October after the New York Post published bombshell reports based on information from the laptop, fueling allegations of unethical foreign business transactions by Hunter Biden while Joe Biden served as vice president.

It wasn't until after Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election that Hunter Biden disclosed that he was under federal investigation.

Hunter will join former White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx, New Yorker columnist Susan Glasser, Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan, New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, CBS' "Face The Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, CNN correspondent Kylie Atwood, and Fox News political analyst and "The Five" co-host Juan Williams on the guest lineup at the New Orleans university.