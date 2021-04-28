David Bossie: Biden's speech -- top takeaways from president's '100 days' address to Congress

The Biden Doctrine -- say one thing and do another -- was on full display Wednesday night as President Joe Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress.

The president tried to come across to members of Congress and a national television audience as a moderate, knowing full well he will be returning to the White House to execute the duties of his office much differently.

On the heels of his unity-themed inaugural address from 100 days ago -- which now rings completely hollow -- why should the American people expect anything different from this president?

After all, this is a different kind of presidency.

This is a presidency that doesn’t have a skeptical mainstream media to contend with. In the absence of legitimate media scrutiny, President Biden can essentially say and do whatever he pleases, because he thinks he’s accountable to no one. And Wednesday night was no exception.

During his hour-long speech from the well of the U.S. House of Representatives, Biden laid out his left-wing agenda while giving President Trump no well-deserved credit for Operation Warp Speed.

The chamber was sparsely populated due to COVID-19 restrictions that are no longer necessary -- just ask the millions of people in states like Texas and Florida who are getting back to their normal lives.

But Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer -- all vaccinated and all wearing masks -- kept up the phony appearance that America is still in the midst of a crisis so they can extract trillions more from hardworking taxpayers to pay for their liberal wish list.

Not exactly a "dose of hope" in the words of Biden.

The sad reality -- while it was a historic night to have two women sitting in the chairs behind the president for the first time – is that the images of a semi-empty "People’s House" make America look both weak and authoritarian in the eyes of the world.

China, whom Biden admitted was a competitor of ours on Wednesday night, is laughing.

As more and more of our country returns to pre-COVID living and millions upon millions of vaccinations are administered each and every day, Washington Democrats refuse to say the crisis is over -- because they don’t want to give up the power they have over the American people.

But make no mistake about it, American families are sick and tired of being held hostage by teachers unions and other liberal special interests.

Our liberty and way of life must be restored without delay.

Once again, Biden spoke about the need for bipartisanship and consensus as he laid out his plans for gutting the Second Amendment, economy-wrecking tax hikes and much more big government spending.

The president’s new "American Families Plan" -- encompassing education, childcare, and family leave policies -- comes complete with a whopping $1.8 trillion price tag.

Biden is wrong. There’s no such thing as free stuff and responsible adults understand that taxpayers will be picking up the tab for all of this.

This latest unaffordable Biden plan, on top of the $1.9 trillion "COVID" relief law and his $2.25 trillion "infrastructure" proposal, adds up to $5.95 trillion dollars of new spending in the first 100 days of this presidency.

The president tried to equate climate change to job creation, but millions of blue-collar workers know liberal climate change policies are job-killers. And in the words of Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who gave the Republican response to the president’s speech, Biden won’t even build bridges to build bridges.

It doesn’t take a genius to understand that this reckless disregard for taxpayer dollars must not continue.

In fact, with our national debt already at $28 trillion and rapidly rising, we’re on the fast track to a calamity that will make Greece’s economic collapse look like a walk in the park.

As Biden discussed popular poll-tested issues like health care and education, he failed to mention his administration’s radical plans on packing the Supreme Court or making Washington, D.C. our 51 state. Then there’s H.R. 1, the Democrat’s bill designed to destroy the integrity of our elections and stifle free speech. It is based on a lie -- voter suppression.

To make matters worse, the president glossed over the crisis he created at our southern border with his irresponsible executive orders.

The American people see what’s happening in Texas and Arizona and are demanding leadership from Biden and Harris on the humanitarian and national security disaster they’ve gotten us into. Let’s be clear: Blanket amnesty is not the answer.

Biden also continued to divide our nation over the issue of police reform and his dangerous plans to "reimagine" policing. As Democratically-controlled inner cities see dangerous spikes in violent crime, the Biden administration, unhinged Congressional Democrats, and their allies in biased media are pushing the fake narrative that a few bad police officers are the issue we should be focusing on.

If Biden were really interested in bipartisanship -- which he is not -- he would invite Sen. Tim Scott to the White House to hear about his thoughts on police reform.

The truth is that Biden’s wrongheaded quest to fundamentally transform America into a socialist utopia is running into political reality.

Biden won the presidency by about 40,000 votes in just three states, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a microscopic majority in the House, and the U.S. Senate is deadlocked at 50- 50.

The American people aren’t looking for radical change.

The reality is that Biden has but one legislative accomplishment in his first 100 days -- the COVID relief bill -- and that’s because he’s going against the wishes of the American people with a far-left partisan agenda instead of seeking consensus.

If President Biden wants to cement his legacy, he should be trying to impress moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia more than New York’s socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

