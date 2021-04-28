Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FBI
Published
Last Update 13 mins ago

Feds search Giuliani apartment in Ukraine investigation

Electronic devices reportedly seized in raid

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Federal investigators have executed a search warrant on former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, seizing electronic devices, sources confirmed to Fox News.

The raid on Giuliani, which was first reported by the New York Times, comes as federal authorities were investigating whether he violated the law by lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials in 2019. Giuliani has served as Trump's personal attorney on a number of high-profile matters.

The FBI told Fox News that they have no comment on the matter, and the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York has declined to comment as well. Fox News has learned that several devices were seized.

This is a developing story.

Fox News' Marta Dhanis and David Spunt contributed to this report.

More from Politics