Video: Atlanta security guard fatally shot, robbed near restaurant

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect who fatally shot and robbed a security guard on Monday.

The shooting of Anthony Frazier, 51, occurred outside a restaurant at 387 Cleveland Ave SW, which is part of a strip mall south of Atlanta featuring stores and restaurants, APD said in a press release.

Security footage released by the department shows the armed suspect — wearing a black, long-sleeve t-shirt, black Nike baseball hat and camouflage backpack — as he approaches walking up to the victim from behind.

The video then appears to show the suspect robbing the victim as he lay on the ground. The suspect then walks away from the scene.

The video also shows several people in the area that homicide investigators seek to identify, according to APD. One apparent witness in the video shakes his head as he walks by the scene of the crime later.

Homicides are up 47% year-to-date in Atlanta, with 53 reported so far this year compared to 36 at the same time last year.

Robberies are down 19%, with 170 incidents reported so far this year compared to 211 at the same time last year, according to APD.

APD is asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.