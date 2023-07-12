Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta
Published

Atlanta police K-9 Ben missing after running from handler's home

K-9 Ben is a 9-year-old German Short-Haired Pointer who weighs around 90 pounds

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A K-9 with the Atlanta Police Department is missing after he ran away from his home on Tuesday.

The unidentified APD officer was preparing for work at his home near Bogart, Georgia, when he let K-9 Ben out of his kennel to load him into his truck, the department wrote on Facebook, adding that this is the pair's normal morning routine.

Instead of jumping into the truck, K-9 Ben ran off into a nearby wooded area. 

As of early Wednesday morning, he remains missing.

GEORGIA MAN ARRESTED IN SHOOTING THAT INJURED GWINNETT COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY INVESTIGATOR

Atlanta police K-9 named Ben

Atlanta police K-9 Ben is missing after running from his home near the town of Bogart, Georgia, and into a nearby wooded area. (Atlanta Police)

K-9 Ben is assigned to the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

Atlanta police and the Oconee County Sheriff's Office are searching for the missing K-9. APD's drone officer also conducted an "extensive search" of the area with no luck, according to the Facebook post.

SUSPECT IN FATAL SHOOTING OF GEORGIA SHERIFF'S DEPUTY ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO FLEE IN PATROL CAR

Atlanta police patrol vehicle

Atlanta police K-9 Ben has been with the police department for eight years and is assigned to the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ben is a 9-year-old German Short-Haired Pointer who weighs around 90 pounds. He has been with Atlanta police for eight years and is chipped.

The department asked for the public to keep an eye out for the police dog and to call 911 or local police if he is spotted.