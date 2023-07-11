Georgia man arrested in shooting that injured Gwinnett County district attorney investigator

A Georgia man was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting of a Gwinnett County district attorney investigator last week, according to police.

Tyler Dewayne Moore, 27, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes and criminal damage to property. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail early Monday morning.

The investigator, who has not been identified, was shot in the leg Friday at around 6 p.m. as he was driving on Auburn Road toward the city of Auburn, Georgia, Gwinnett County police said in a press release. After being shot, the investigator pulled into a gas station and used his radio to alert that he needed help.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta began searching for the suspect after the shooting. Police initially described the suspect's vehicle as a silver SUV with damage to the rear passenger side before later declaring that the shooter was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

"Once we got the surveillance video of nearby businesses, that helped us pinpoint the basic general description. We had a silver SUV, and then it came down to visiting some images online, and see exactly what make and model it was, and they were able to pinpoint that it was a Jeep Cherokee," Sgt. Michele Pihera said, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. "It was a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, so that helped us pinpoint maybe some registration records to see who were the owners of a silver Jeep Cherokee."

While visiting Moore's home in Auburn on Sunday evening, detectives discovered the vehicle and impounded it. He was not home during the visit, but turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Jail Monday morning.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear and police are still investigating if the shooting was targeted, a result of road rage or if there is another motive, Pihera said on "Fox & Friends."

"It doesn’t appear right now that the investigator was attached to any police-related investigation. He was simply driving down the road when he was shot at by the shooter," Pihera said.

Investigators with the DA's office travel in unmarked vehicles, so there were no obvious signs that he was working for law enforcement.