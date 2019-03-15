At least 49 dead in 'terror' attacks in New Zealand; Trump veto expected

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Friday, March 15, 2019

'TERROR ATTACK' LEAVES AT LEAST 49 DEAD IN NEW ZEALAND: One person has been charged in connection with a “well-planned” terrorist attack that killed 49 people and injured dozens more in two mosques in New Zealand on Friday, authorities said ... The New Zealand police said four people -- three men and one woman -- were in custody in connection with the attack. Investigators later defused a number of improvised explosive devices that were found inside vehicles. Prime Minister Jacinda Arden described the suspects as one principal, two associates and one person not directly connected to the attacks. She said the suspects were not on any security watch lists. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed that one of the detainees was a 28-year-old white Australian-born citizen. He described the suspect as “an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist.”

No motive has been determined. However, a man who claimed responsibility for the shootings described anti-immigrant views in a manifesto. Investigators did not rule out that more suspects could be involved. Police were also working to remove an unconfirmed video that circulated online showing a suspect entering a building and firing multiple shots at people inside.

TRUMP VETO LOOMS: President Trump is expected to issue his first-ever veto on Friday after Senate Democrats, joined by 12 Republicans, voted to block his declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border ... The president made his intentions crystal clear, tweeting "VETO!" moments after the resolution against the plan passed Thursday. The vote was 59-41, despite White House efforts to keep the GOP united on the issue of border security.

CLASS-ACTION LAWSUIT FILED IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL: The University of Southern California, Yale and several other elite colleges are being sued by multiple students and graduates who claim they were denied a fair opportunity for admission and have had their degrees devalued due to a college cheating scheme detailed by federal officials Tuesday ... The University of San Diego, the University of Texas at Austin, Wake Forest, Georgetown, Stanford, Yale and USC -- along with William “Rick” Singer, who was called the ringleader of the admissions scheme -- were also named as defendants. The plaintiffs claim they weren’t given a fair opportunity to be accepted into the elite colleges where they'd applied because some people were allegedly admitted based on fake athletic profiles and distorted SAT and ACT scores obtained through bribes. Meanwhile, in wake of the charges she faces in the college admissions scandal, actress Lori Loughlin was dropped by the Hallmark Channel, a representative confirmed to Fox News on Thursday.

MIXED REACTION FOR BETO 2020: Though he initially said he wasn’t going to make a presidential run, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke reversed that decision, announcing his candidacy in the wee hours of Thursday morning ... The excitement among some of his supporters was palpable in the Democrat’s hometown, El Paso, Texas. Though some say O’Rourke’s candidacy raises excitement among Texans, politics professor Todd Curry, from the University of Texas at El Paso, is wary of notions that the candidate could flip this red state. “I still think we have to wait a few more election cycles until Texas is put into play,” said Curry. O’Rourke is set to hold a kickoff rally in El Paso on March 30.

MORE PROOF OF CLINTON FAVORITISM AT OBAMA'S DOJ? - The Justice Department "negotiated" an agreement with Hillary Clinton's legal team that ensured the FBI did not have access to emails on her private servers relating to the Clinton Foundation, former FBI special agent Peter Strzok testified during a closed-door appearance before the House Judiciary Committee last summer ... According to a newly released transcript, Strzok acknowledged that Clinton's private personal email servers contained a mixture of emails related to the Clinton Foundation, her work as secretary of state and other matters. Republicans late last year renewed their efforts to probe the Clinton Foundation, after tax documents showed a plunge in its incoming donations after Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign. The numbers fueled longstanding allegations of possible “pay-to-play” transactions at the organization.

ISRAEL STRIKES BACK AFTER TEL AVIV ATTACK: The Israeli military early Friday announced it had launched airstrikes on “terror sites in Gaza,” a retaliatory move after rockets blamed on the militant group Hamas were fired on Tel Aviv ... The strikes occurred in Khan Younis, roughly 15 miles south of Gaza City, according to the Associated Press. There were no immediate reports of injuries. A Hamas naval base was targeted, the outlet reported, citing Palestinian media.



AMAZON PRESSURE-COOKER - "You can’t take bathroom breaks, you can’t take water breaks without it counting against your rate. If it counts against your rate that means you have to work harder to be able to make up that rate because you took time away from standing there scanning or counting or picking to, you know, go to the bathroom or get you some water." – Shannon Allen, a former Amazon employee-turned-whistleblower, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," describing the pressure and conditions workers endure.

John Gotti’s brother eyed in killing of reputed NYC Gambino crime boss: reports.

OPINION: Ocasio-Cortez again proves she's clueless on economics.

Minnesota Dems consider primary challenge against Ilhan Omar.

Google directly benefiting Chinese military, says top U.S. general.

Target distances itself from Mossimo label amid college admissions scandal.

White House believes big U.S.-China trade deal could rocket Dow 2,000 points.

The Big Story: The Shocking Story of Susan Smith, Part 2

"The Big Story" takes a closer look at some of the biggest headlines in American history. In this preview, a mother is charged with the murder of her two little boys, and now she must face not only the justice system, but also the court of public opinion. Watch a preview now.

1998: CBS' "60 Minutes" airs an interview with former White House employee Kathleen Willey, who says President Bill Clinton made unwelcome sexual advances toward her in the Oval Office in 1993, a charge the president denied.

1985: The first internet domain name, symbolics.com, is registered by the Symbolics Computer Corp. of Massachusetts.

1977: The situation comedy "Three's Company," starring John Ritter, Joyce DeWitt and Suzanne Somers, premieres on ABC-TV.

1933: Joan Ruth Bader, now known as U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is born in Brooklyn, N.Y.

