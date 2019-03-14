Israel launches airstrikes on 'terror sites in Gaza' after attack on Tel Aviv, military says

The Israeli military said early Friday the country has launched airstrikes on “terror sites in Gaza,” hours after rockets were fired on Tel Aviv.

"We have just started striking terror sites in Gaza. Details to follow," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tweeted.

The attacks were happening in Khan Younis, which is located roughly 15 miles south of Gaza City, according to The Associated Press. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A Hamas naval base was targeted, the outlet reported, citing Palestinian media.

Shortly after their initial post, the military sent out a "rocket alert" in a follow-up tweet, saying that sirens were triggered in the Eshkol Regional Council.

ROCKETS FIRED AT TEL AVIV, TRIGGERING AIR RAID SIRENS

The response from Israel came after the IDF previously confirmed that two rockets were launched at Tel Aviv Thursday night from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

Israeli media initially reported that one of the rockets was intercepted by the country's Iron Dome missile defense system. However, the IDF later said neither of the rockets was, adding that they landed in the sea or on open land.

People living in the area reported hearing an explosion in addition to the sirens. It was not clear what caused that explosion. No damage or casualties were reported.

There was no early warning about the attack and officials were working to figure out who fired the rockets, Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis, the Israeli army's chief spokesman, said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

