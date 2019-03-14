Amazon warehouse conditions drove her to consider suicide, former employee tells Tucker Carlson

A former Amazon employee claims the hostile working conditions in the warehouse where she worked drove her to consider suicide. She told her story to Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

“I mentioned something about driving a car off Eagle Mountain Dam because I was worth more dead than I was alive,” Shannon Allen told Carlson. “That’s the kind of mindset they put you in, is you’re not important. What you’re giving to [Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos], his wealth, his Amazon winnings, that’s what's important to him.

JEFF BEZOS CRACKS JOKE ABOUT HOW TERRIBLE HIS YEAR HAS BEEN

“Nobody should ever have to go to work and feel like … their job is in jeopardy or they're going to lose their life or their job because of the pressure that’s put on you,” a visibly emotional Allen told Tucker.

“Nobody should ever have to go to work and feel like … their job is in jeopardy or they're going to lose their life or their job because of the pressure that’s put on you.” — Shannon Allen, former Amazon employee

Earlier this week the Daily Beast released a report featuring audio of 911 calls made from inside 46 Amazon warehouses in 17 states over a period of five years.

“Yes, hi, I wanted to see if we could get an officer out to the Amazon facility. I have an associate who had written a suicide letter to her children that was discovered on her today,” a caller inside an Amazon warehouse told a police dispatcher.

Allen described the work environment at Amazon and the culture inside the warehouses.

HOW AMAZON'S JEFF BEZOS AND THE NATIONAL ENQUIRER WENT TO WAR

“You can’t take bathroom breaks, you can’t take water breaks without it counting against your rate,” Allen said. “If it counts against your rate that means you have to work harder to be able to make up that rate because you took time away from standing there scanning or counting or picking to, you know, go to the bathroom or get you some water.”

“You can’t take bathroom breaks, you can’t take water breaks without it counting against your rate.” — Shannon Allen, former Amazon employee

Employees are also under constant surveillance, Allen said.

“You’re on camera 24/7 from the minute you walk in, to the minute you leave,” Allen told Carlson. “We have direct cameras on us from behind that watch every move you make.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carlson ended the segment by challenging the Washington Post, owned by the billionaire Bezos, to cover Allen’s claims.

“Show some courage, show some independence, show some journalism and cover this story,” Carlson said.