Multiple fatalities at New Zealand mosque shooting: police 

New Zealand police said one person was in custody in connection with a mass shooting that claimed multiple lives at two mosques in the city of Christchurch Friday.

The name of the person detained by authorities was not released. Officers responded to a shooting at the Masjid Al Noor Friday afternoon where witnesses said several people had been killed and injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Details on the shooting were not released and no official number of casualties were given. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday's events were "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.