Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published

Multiple fatalities at New Zealand mosque shooting: police 

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Ambulance staff take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.(AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Ambulance staff take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.(AP Photo/Mark Baker)

New Zealand police said one person was in custody in connection with a mass shooting that claimed multiple lives at two mosques in the city of Christchurch Friday.

Mass shooting at mosques in Christchurch, New ZealandVideo

The name of the person detained by authorities was not released. Officers responded to a shooting at the Masjid Al Noor Friday afternoon where witnesses said several people had been killed and injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Details on the shooting were not released and no official number of casualties were given. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday's events were "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 