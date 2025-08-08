Army veteran arrested after week-long manhunt following deadly Montana bar massacre that killed 4 people

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect in a fatal mass shooting at a Montana bar was arrested Friday after a week-long manhunt.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton confirmed to local outlet KTMF that law enforcement arrested Michael Brown, an Army veteran accused of opening fire in The Owl Bar on Aug. 1.

All four Anaconda victims, Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59, Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64, David Allen Leach, 70, and Tony Wayne Palm, 70, were killed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A manhunt was underway in the central Montana mountains.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.