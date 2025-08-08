Expand / Collapse search
Homicide

Army veteran arrested after week-long manhunt following deadly Montana bar massacre that killed 4 people

Army veteran Michael Brown captured after search in central Montana mountains

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
DETAILS: Montana bar shooting suspect remains at-large Video

DETAILS: Montana bar shooting suspect remains at-large

Montana officials speak as the manhunt for murder suspect Michael Paul Brown intensifies. 

The suspect in a fatal mass shooting at a Montana bar was arrested Friday after a week-long manhunt.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton confirmed to local outlet KTMF that law enforcement arrested Michael Brown, an Army veteran accused of opening fire in The Owl Bar on Aug. 1.

All four Anaconda victims, Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59, Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64, David Allen Leach, 70, and Tony Wayne Palm, 70, were killed.

A manhunt was underway in the central Montana mountains.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

