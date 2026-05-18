Austin shooting suspect named, timeline of terror revealed after teens’ alleged 28-hour, 12-attack rampage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas police have released the mugshot of one of the three juveniles arrested over the weekend in connection with 12 separate shooting incidents across Austin that injured four people, as well as a timeline of the alleged 28-hour rampage.

Cristian Fajardo Mondragon, 17, was taken into custody Sunday after allegedly partaking in a citywide shooting spree that left four people injured, struck two fire stations and triggered a shelter-in-place order in South Austin, the Austin Police Department said in a statement.

Mondragon was arrested alongside two additional suspects, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, police said. Their names have not been released due to a statewide law regarding what information can be made public involving juvenile suspects.

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS GUNMAN OPENING FIRE DURING CAR REPO IN TEXAS, SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER BULLET HITS SUV

The incident began around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, when officers received a report of a stolen firearm from a local business. Surveillance footage subsequently revealed the vehicle driven by the suspects had also been recently stolen, according to authorities.

Less than five hours later, authorities confirmed the first alleged shooting at a trailer residence. However, no injuries were reported.

At 4:30 p.m., officers responded to another shooting at the Whisper Hollow apartment complex, in which multiple vehicles and an occupied apartment were struck by gunfire. Witness descriptions and surveillance footage of the suspects led authorities to believe the two shootings were connected.

WILD TEXAS PARTY OF 800 AT AIRBNB BROKEN UP BY POLICE AS SHOTS FIRED

Approximately two hours later, a third shooting was reported after witnesses observed a suspect wearing a black hoodie exiting a black sedan at another apartment complex and firing through the door of a third-floor unit, police said.

Authorities said that at 7 p.m., a group of suspects matching previous surveillance footage of the alleged shootings stole a Hyundai Elantra from a Motel 6 parking lot, with another shooting being reported just 90 minutes later.

At 8:49 p.m., authorities said a suspect fired a gun into an Austin Fire Department station while firefighters were inside. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE PARALYZED AFTER TRYING TO SAVE PAL DURING LATE-NIGHT BRAWL THAT ENDED IN GUNFIRE: REPORT

Just six minutes later, authorities received a report that suspects matching the same description had fired shots from their vehicle and struck the windshield of an occupied car. One victim inside the vehicle was injured by broken glass, according to police.

By 3:50 a.m. Sunday, police said the suspects allegedly stole another vehicle, with authorities discovering a previous vehicle containing bullet damage abandoned near 1800 E. Stassney Lane hours later.

Authorities received a report around 8:46 a.m. regarding a victim who had been shot in the back and stomach near 7409 Janes Ranch Road by a suspect matching previous witness descriptions surrounding the alleged shootings.

FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE SHOPPERS TERRORIZED AT GUNPOINT AFTER TEENS LURE VICTIMS WITH HOLIDAY GIFT ITEMS: POLICE

Shortly after, officers recovered several other stolen vehicles believed to be connected to the alleged shooting spree.

GOT A TIP?

A second incident involving shots being fired into another Austin Fire Department station was reported around 10:46 a.m., with the suspects allegedly stealing yet another vehicle — a white Kia Optima — three hours later.

At 1:44 p.m., authorities said two victims were shot in a drive-by shooting involving a white Kia Optima, with two additional shootings being reported within 20 minutes.

FOLLOW US ON X

At 2:29 p.m., authorities said surveillance footage showed a white Kia sedan approaching a victim before the individual fell to the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

About one hour later, officers with the Manor Police Department spotted the Kia sedan believed to be connected to the alleged shootings, prompting a pursuit in which the three suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

One suspect was immediately detained, with authorities taking the other two individuals into custody separately after a brief search.

The incidents led to the injuries of four people and five vehicles being stolen, police said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

"At this time, investigators believe the incidents were a mix of random and targeted shootings," APD said in a statement. "Some victims were known to the suspects, while other incidents appeared to occur without any known connection."

Davis went on to describe the investigation as "complex" because of the sheer number of crime scenes, stolen vehicles and random shootings throughout the city.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Formal charges against the three suspects remain under review, but are expected to include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault/motor vehicle, deadly conduct, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, theft of a firearm and other related offenses, APD said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Austin Police Department for comment.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.