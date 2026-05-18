Cold case killer who chewed cops’ undercover DNA bait faces survivor, families in courtroom showdown

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A Washington man was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison after admitting to a pair of decades-old cold-case killings which investigators linked him to using a piece of gum.

Mitchell Gaff, 74, was sentenced last week after he previously pleaded guilty to the murders of 21-year-old Susan Vesey and 42-year-old Judith "Judy" Weaver in Everett, according to FOX 13.

Investigators linked Gaff to the 1984 murder of Weaver after detectives with the Everett Police Department visited his home while claiming to be researchers working within the gum industry and inviting him to try a free sample, USA Today reported .

Gaff reportedly obliged, providing the undercover detectives with a sample that was subsequently sent through the federal database CODIS, where investigators ultimately linked him to Weaver's murder.

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He was arrested in May 2024 and was later charged with Vesey’s killing while behind bars, with investigators revealing she had been murdered inside her apartment the day after her 21st birthday on July 12, 1980, officials said.

Speaking in court on Wednesday, Gaff offered an apology to the families of both victims seated in the courtroom, while pointing to drugs and alcohol as contributing factors to his history of violence.

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"I am sorry, not because I was caught, but the consequences," Gaff said, according to NBC News. "No one did anything to deserve me coming into their lives."

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The court also heard from Jacqueline O’Brien, a former law enforcement officer who survived a violent attack by Gaff inside her Everett home’s garage in 1979.

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"I knew he was going to kill me," O’Brien said, FOX 13 reported.

O’Brien managed to escape the attack and was pivotal in helping authorities identify Gaff, who was arrested several times in the years after and spent time behind bars for the rapes of two teenage sisters in 1984.

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"My nightmare occurred 47 years ago, but it seems like yesterday," O’Brien added.

Vesey’s son, Joshua Vesey, told the court he was just 3 months old and inside the apartment when his mother was killed by Gaff, FOX 13 reported.

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"What the defendant took from me and my sister was not just a life, it was a mother’s unconditional love," Joshua Vesey told the court, according to the outlet. "At any point he could have stopped the confusion, the suspicion and the pain that spread through my family."

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Leon Gregory, Weaver’s brother, also emphasized how the case haunted his family for years as they grappled with the possibility of never receiving closure.

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"Your Honor, as we all know, it’s been a long 42 years," Gregory said, according to FOX 13. "My parents, brother, two other sisters, passed on years ago, never knowing who killed Judy."

Before determining Gaff’s fate, the judge pointed to his history of violence and attempts to cover up the crimes throughout the years as a determining factor in denying the defense’s request that he receive the minimum sentence.

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"The defendant’s history consists of sexually motivated, extremely violent crimes against women," the judge said, FOX 13 reported. "The appropriate sentence has a minimum is the number of years that the families had to wait."

The Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.