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Washington DC

Man throws beer keg through front window of beloved Georgetown Cupcake shop known for reality series

Sophie LaMontagne and Katherine Berman, stars of Discovery's 'DC Cupcakes,' shared surveillance footage on X

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
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Video shows man throwing beer keg through popular DC bakery window Video

Video shows man throwing beer keg through popular DC bakery window

The owners of Georgetown Cupcake in Washington, D.C., are asking for the public's help identifying a vandal who threw a beer keg through their front window while employees were inside. (Credit: Georgetown Cupcake)

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It was a crumby thing to do.

The owners of a popular cupcake shop in Washington's upscale Georgetown neighborhood are asking for the public's help identifying a man seen on surveillance video smashing their front window with a beer keg.

It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at Georgetown Cupcake, located at the intersection of 33rd and M streets just a few blocks from the Potomac River.

The owners, Sophie LaMontagne and Katherine Berman, are sisters and the stars of Discovery's "DC Cupcakes," which aired from 2010 to 2013 and highlighted how they quit their respective jobs in finance and fashion to open the business.

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Georgetown Cupcake storefront with shattered front window and visible damage

Georgetown Cupcake owners are seeking public assistance to identify a vandal who threw a beer keg through the bakery’s front window while employees were inside. (Georgetown Cupcake)

For years, they also streamed footage from the shop around the clock.

Now, they're hoping someone recognizes the vandal from surveillance video so he can have his just desserts.

"Employees were on-site and could have been seriously injured," the shop owners wrote on X in a post that included surveillance video from inside and outside.

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It shows a man in a green T-shirt and tan pants walking up the sidewalk with a keg.

WATCH: Video shows man throwing beer keg through popular DC bakery window

Video shows man throwing beer keg through popular DC bakery window Video

He stops in front of the store, struggles to lift it over his head and then hurls it through the window.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Metro police at 202-730-1903.

Katherine Kallinis Berman and Sophie Kallinis LaMontagne hold up boxes from their shop, Georgetown Cupcake

Katherine Kallinis Berman and Sophie Kallinis LaMontagne discuss Georgetown Cupcake at AOL HQ on Oct. 28, 2016, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)

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The incident comes amid an outbreak of youth crime that led U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro to pledge to crack down on their parents. On Saturday, a mob of teens kicked off a brawl at a Chipotle restaurant in the city's Navy Yard neighborhood, throwing chairs, tables and punches.

navy yard brawl D.C.

A group of teens brawls inside a Chipotle in Washington, D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (REDDIT/r/washingtondc)

The vandalism occurred about a half mile from where U.S. Secret Service agents opened fire on a group of carjackers near the home of former President Joe Biden's granddaughter in 2023.
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