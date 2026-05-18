Man throws beer keg through front window of beloved Georgetown Cupcake shop known for reality series

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It was a crumby thing to do.

The owners of a popular cupcake shop in Washington's upscale Georgetown neighborhood are asking for the public's help identifying a man seen on surveillance video smashing their front window with a beer keg.

It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at Georgetown Cupcake, located at the intersection of 33rd and M streets just a few blocks from the Potomac River.

The owners, Sophie LaMontagne and Katherine Berman, are sisters and the stars of Discovery's "DC Cupcakes," which aired from 2010 to 2013 and highlighted how they quit their respective jobs in finance and fashion to open the business.

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For years, they also streamed footage from the shop around the clock.

Now, they're hoping someone recognizes the vandal from surveillance video so he can have his just desserts.

"Employees were on-site and could have been seriously injured," the shop owners wrote on X in a post that included surveillance video from inside and outside.

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It shows a man in a green T-shirt and tan pants walking up the sidewalk with a keg.

WATCH: Video shows man throwing beer keg through popular DC bakery window

He stops in front of the store, struggles to lift it over his head and then hurls it through the window.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Metro police at 202-730-1903.

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The incident comes amid an outbreak of youth crime that led U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro to pledge to crack down on their parents. On Saturday, a mob of teens kicked off a brawl at a Chipotle restaurant in the city's Navy Yard neighborhood, throwing chairs, tables and punches.

The vandalism occurred about a half mile from where U.S. Secret Service agents opened fire on a group of carjackers near the home of former President Joe Biden's granddaughter in 2023.