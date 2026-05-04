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Police and Law Enforcement

Secret Service officers shoot armed individual near White House

The shooting happened at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in DC

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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U.S. Secret Service officers shot an armed person Monday near the White House, according to a federal source familiar with the incident.

The shooting happened near 15th Street and Independence Avenue, a little over a half mile from the White House and close to the Washington Monument.

Secret Service Uniformed Division officers engaged the individual after the person pulled a gun, a federal source told Fox News Digital.

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Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

The Washington Monument is seen with the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 18, 2021. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency)

The suspect was believed to be alive and taken to a hospital, the source said. The situation appeared to be quickly contained, with no immediate indication of a broader threat, they said.

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The Secret Service said in a post on X that one individual was shot by law enforcement.

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The White House seen from the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.

The White House is seen from the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. (Matt Rourke/AP)

The Metropolitan Police Department said it is on the scene investigating and that the area has been secured.

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Authorities urged the public to avoid the area as road closures were expected to last for several hours.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
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