Secret Service officers shoot armed individual near White House

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U.S. Secret Service officers shot an armed person Monday near the White House, according to a federal source familiar with the incident.

The shooting happened near 15th Street and Independence Avenue, a little over a half mile from the White House and close to the Washington Monument.

Secret Service Uniformed Division officers engaged the individual after the person pulled a gun, a federal source told Fox News Digital.

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The suspect was believed to be alive and taken to a hospital, the source said. The situation appeared to be quickly contained, with no immediate indication of a broader threat, they said.

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The Secret Service said in a post on X that one individual was shot by law enforcement.

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The Metropolitan Police Department said it is on the scene investigating and that the area has been secured.

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Authorities urged the public to avoid the area as road closures were expected to last for several hours.