Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Trucks

Bystander video captures Norfolk Southern train T-boning septic truck at Virginia railroad crossing

Police say the private crossing lacked typical warning devices and the truck failed to stop at a posted stop sign

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Train in Virginia slams into septic truck Video

Train in Virginia slams into septic truck

A bystander captured the moment an oncoming train smashed into a septic truck as it was crossing the tracks in Virginia. (Azuriah O’Daniel via Storyful)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A freight train collided with a septic truck at a railroad crossing in Virginia last week, destroying the vehicle and spilling sewage onto the ground at the scene.

The collision happened at around 4 p.m. on May 14, according to the Chesapeake Police Department. Video of the crash taken by a bystander shows the septic truck crossing the railroad tracks just as the oncoming Norfolk Southern train T-boned the vehicle.

The impact sent the truck careening onto the ground, where it overturned and spilled sewage from its tank.

WATCH: TRUCKER NARROWLY ESCAPES FREIGHT TRAIN CRASH

A truck crosses train tracks as a train approaches.

A septic truck crossing train tracks in Virginia was struck by an oncoming train. (Azuriah O’Daniel via Storyful)

"Preliminary findings indicate that the truck failed to stop at a posted stop sign prior to the collision," the police department said in a Facebook post. "This incident remains under active investigation."

Azuriah O’Daniel, who filmed the collision, told WAVY-TV that the train conductor used a loud horn to warn the truck driver of the oncoming locomotive.

"I don't think a lot of people realize they're not cars. They don't have rubber tires," O'Daniel said. "It's steel rails with steel wheels. When you grind those two together, that's instant sparks."

He noted that the crossing is private and lacks the typical warning devices used to alert drivers.

SMALL-TOWN VIRGINIA MAYOR REPORTEDLY ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY SHOWING UP DRUNK TO TRAIN DERAILMENT

Aftermath of a train striking a septic truck.

The tank of the septic truck separated from the main cabin and spewed onto the road after it was struck crossing the train tracks. (Azuriah O’Daniel via Storyful)

When police arrived at the scene, they found the overturned truck and a male driver with life-threatening injuries. The driver was listed in stable condition on Friday, WAVY-TV reported.

Authorities have not yet released his identity. No one on the train was injured, Norfolk Southern told Fox News Digital.

Aftermath of a train hitting a septic truck.

The train appeared to smash through the tank on the back of the septic truck as it crossed the tracks. (Azuriah O’Daniel via Storyful)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The accident caused a "minor fuel‑related hazmat situation," police said, but there was "no immediate danger to the public."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue