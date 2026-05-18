Bystander video captures Norfolk Southern train T-boning septic truck at Virginia railroad crossing

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A freight train collided with a septic truck at a railroad crossing in Virginia last week, destroying the vehicle and spilling sewage onto the ground at the scene.

The collision happened at around 4 p.m. on May 14, according to the Chesapeake Police Department. Video of the crash taken by a bystander shows the septic truck crossing the railroad tracks just as the oncoming Norfolk Southern train T-boned the vehicle.

The impact sent the truck careening onto the ground, where it overturned and spilled sewage from its tank.

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"Preliminary findings indicate that the truck failed to stop at a posted stop sign prior to the collision," the police department said in a Facebook post. "This incident remains under active investigation."

Azuriah O’Daniel, who filmed the collision, told WAVY-TV that the train conductor used a loud horn to warn the truck driver of the oncoming locomotive.

"I don't think a lot of people realize they're not cars. They don't have rubber tires," O'Daniel said. "It's steel rails with steel wheels. When you grind those two together, that's instant sparks."

He noted that the crossing is private and lacks the typical warning devices used to alert drivers.

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When police arrived at the scene, they found the overturned truck and a male driver with life-threatening injuries. The driver was listed in stable condition on Friday, WAVY-TV reported.

Authorities have not yet released his identity. No one on the train was injured, Norfolk Southern told Fox News Digital.

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The accident caused a "minor fuel‑related hazmat situation," police said, but there was "no immediate danger to the public."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Chesapeake Police Department.