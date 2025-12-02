DC National Guard shooting suspect formally charged

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Afghan man accused of shooting two National Guard members just blocks from the White House last week was formally charged on Tuesday with murder and other crimes.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, was charged with two counts of assault with intent to kill, one count of murder, and one count of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Lakanwal attended the hearing at Washington D.C. Superior Court remotely from a hospital bed. He was seen lying down with eyes closed and appeared to be in pain.

Lakanwal’s defense attorney said that his client pleads not guilty to all charges.

TRUMP INVITES FAMILIES OF TWO NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS SHOT IN DC TO WHITE HOUSE, PLANS TO HONOR SOLDIERS

At one point during the hearing, Lakanwal said through his interpreter, "I cannot open my eyes. I have pain in my…" D.C. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Renee Raymond cut him off at that point, and his defense attorney said he didn’t want Lakanwal to say anything.

Raymond ruled Lakanwal to be held in custody without bond pending further court actions.

The brazen daytime shooting unfolded Wednesday near Farragut West Station, less than a mile from the White House. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, was wounded and continues to fight for his life. U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, was killed.

NEW VIDEO EMERGES OF DC NATIONAL GUARD SHOOTING AS SOLDIER CLINGS TO LIFE

Attorney General Pam Bondi has said the Department of Justice intends to seek the death penalty.

Lakanwal, who authorities said was shot during the confrontation, was hospitalized.

The shooting stunned Washington and raised new questions about vetting those entering the country.

Lakanwal had legally entered the United States in September 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, the Biden administration’s Afghan evacuation and resettlement program.

He had his asylum application approved in April 2025 under the Trump administration, the non-profit group said.

He had served in Afghanistan with NDS-03, an elite unit operated by the CIA with direct U.S. intelligence and military support, according to Afghan Evac, a non-profit that works with Afghans on Special Immigrant Visas (SIV).

The Afghan members of these units were highly vetted and trained by the CIA and carried out some of the toughest counterterrorism missions against the Taliban, Al Qaeda and others. They were very trusted and brave, according to those who worked with them.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Advocates working with Afghan evacuees said some former members of those units carried deep trauma from years of conflict, though it remains unclear whether that history played a role in Lakanwal's behavior in the U.S.

Fox News' David Spunt, William Mears and Greg Wehner, along with The Associated Press contributed to this report.