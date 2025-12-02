Expand / Collapse search
National Guard

DC National Guard shooting suspect formally charged

Rahmanullah Lakanwal appeared in court remotely from hospital bed, pleads not guilty to all charges

By Stephen Sorace , Jake Gibson Fox News
Published | Updated
The Afghan man accused of shooting two National Guard members just blocks from the White House last week was formally charged on Tuesday with murder and other crimes.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, was charged with two counts of assault with intent to kill, one count of murder, and one count of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Lakanwal attended the hearing at Washington D.C. Superior Court remotely from a hospital bed. He was seen lying down with eyes closed and appeared to be in pain.

Lakanwal’s defense attorney said that his client pleads not guilty to all charges.

TRUMP INVITES FAMILIES OF TWO NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS SHOT IN DC TO WHITE HOUSE, PLANS TO HONOR SOLDIERS

Photo of National Guard shooting suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal

Undated file photo of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the suspect in the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2025. (Provided by Department of Justice)

At one point during the hearing, Lakanwal said through his interpreter, "I cannot open my eyes. I have pain in my…" D.C. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Renee Raymond cut him off at that point, and his defense attorney said he didn’t want Lakanwal to say anything.

Raymond ruled Lakanwal to be held in custody without bond pending further court actions.

The brazen daytime shooting unfolded Wednesday near Farragut West Station, less than a mile from the White House. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, was wounded and continues to fight for his life. U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, was killed.

Photos of Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe over a photo of a memorial with flowers, American flags and a West Virginia hat

Beckstrom was killed and Wolfe remains fighting for his life. A makeshift memorial of flags, flowers and other items is seen Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, outside the Farragut West Station, near the site where two National Guard members were shot in Washington.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana; U.S. Attorney's Office )

NEW VIDEO EMERGES OF DC NATIONAL GUARD SHOOTING AS SOLDIER CLINGS TO LIFE

Attorney General Pam Bondi has said the Department of Justice intends to seek the death penalty.

Lakanwal, who authorities said was shot during the confrontation, was hospitalized.

suspect seen looking down sidewalk

A court document provided a screengrab from a video that authorities say shows the suspect standing on the sidewalk outside Farragut West Metro station as he appears to glance toward the intersection with 17th Street in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 26, 2025. (Superior Court for the District of Columbia Criminal Division)

The shooting stunned Washington and raised new questions about vetting those entering the country.

Lakanwal had legally entered the United States in September 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, the Biden administration’s Afghan evacuation and resettlement program.

He had his asylum application approved in April 2025 under the Trump administration, the non-profit group said.

He had served in Afghanistan with NDS-03, an elite unit operated by the CIA with direct U.S. intelligence and military support, according to Afghan Evac, a non-profit that works with Afghans on Special Immigrant Visas (SIV).

suspect appears to engage National Guard members on sidewalk

Authorities say video shows the suspect run down the sidewalk, turn a corner and immediately fires at the National Guard members. (Superior Court for the District of Columbia Criminal Division)

The Afghan members of these units were highly vetted and trained by the CIA and carried out some of the toughest counterterrorism missions against the Taliban, Al Qaeda and others. They were very trusted and brave, according to those who worked with them.

Advocates working with Afghan evacuees said some former members of those units carried deep trauma from years of conflict, though it remains unclear whether that history played a role in Lakanwal's behavior in the U.S.

Fox News' David Spunt, William Mears and Greg Wehner, along with The Associated Press contributed to this report.
