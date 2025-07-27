Secret Service thwarts potential threat near Trump's White House grounds with rapid response

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed Sunday evening that a person is in custody following reports that a suspicious package was found near the White House.

"At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 27, 2025, U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers immediately apprehend [sic] an individual who climbed a fence on the southeast side of the U.S. Treasury Building," the federal law enforcement agency told Fox News.

The suspect allegedly dropped a bag on the sidewalk adjacent to the fence line of the building, which is located adjacent to the White House.

That prompted a response from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team, who cleared the item.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, and will face charges for unlawful entry, as well as fugitive from justice stemming from a warrant in a different jurisdiction.

Twice during his 2024 campaign for the nation's highest office, President Donald Trump was the subject of assassination attempts.

July 13 marked one year since a lone gunman on a rooftop at the Butler Farm Show Grounds in Pennsylvania fired eight rounds at the president while he hosted a campaign rally. Trump was shot in the ear before his Secret Service detail dove atop him and pulled him to the ground. The gunman was killed by authorities at the scene.

Trump emerged with blood dripping down his cheek, and in an iconic moment, raised his fist and chanted, "Fight, fight, fight" while his security detail attempted to whisk him away to safety.

Corey Camperatore, a local former fire chief who was attending the rally, was shot and killed while valiantly shielding his family from the volley of gunfire.

Just three months later, the Secret Service spotted the barrel of a rifle poking through the bushes while Trump played golf at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The suspect in that alleged attempt on Trump's life, Ryan Routh, 59, ran away when spotted, only to be taken into custody a short time later. He was charged with assaulting a federal officer and multiple firearms violations, along with the attempted assassination.

He is scheduled to represent himself at his upcoming trial.