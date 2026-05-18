Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Los Angeles

Fast-moving Sandy Fire burns 184 acres in Southern California, forcing evacuations in Simi Valley area

Ventura County Fire Department says the blaze broke out around 10:50 this morning and is threatening nearby structures

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Sandy Fire burns in Southern California, evacuations ordered Video

Sandy Fire burns in Southern California, evacuations ordered

The fire broke out Monday morning and has burned nearly 200 acres, authorities said. (Reagan Schroeder/Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Evacuation orders have been issued as a fast-moving brush fire burned in Southern California on Monday.

The Sandy Fire broke out around 10:50 a.m., according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Air tankers and mutual aid have been requested to help battle the flames.

HIKERS RESCUED BY HELICOPTER FROM REMOTE BEACH AFTER RISING TIDES CUT OFF THEIR ONLY WAY OUT

The Sandy Fire with smoke in the sky.

The Sandy Fire broke out Monday morning in Ventura County, California, prompting evacuation orders for nearby residents. (Reagan Schroeder/Fox News Digital)

As of 11:30 a.m. local time, the brush fire was estimated at 184 acres and was threatening nearby structures.

Evacuation orders were issued for residents in parts of Simi Valley—located about 41 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles—and into the Thousand Oaks area.

FIREFIGHTER CREDITS 'STRICT' HOME ROUTINE, MEDICAL TESTS TO STAY ALIVE WELL PAST RETIREMENT

Newsom, Bass exposed in LA wildfire documentary Video

A temporary evacuation point is being established at the Rancho Santa Susana Community Park in Simi Valley, fire officials said.

In addition to the Sandy Fire, two wildfires broke out in the Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles over the weekend. Both of those fires have since been fully contained.

Los Angeles mayor race heats up as Spencer Pratt runs for office after wildfire devastation Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The region is still reeling from the catastrophic 2025 Palisades and Eaton fires that exploded in size within hours of each other on Jan. 7, 2025.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue