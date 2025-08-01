Arkansas hiking murders: Timeline reveals teacher suspect’s route from classroom to courtroom

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arkansas authorities say a peaceful family hike turned into a deadly ambush, when a 28-year-old schoolteacher allegedly stabbed a married couple to death in front of their children at Devil’s Den State Park.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) arrested Andrew James McGann at a barbershop in Springdale at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that McGann was in the midst of a haircut when ASP officers tracked down the fugitive following the lethal attack on Saturday.

McGann was charged with two counts of capital murder in connection to the killings of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, who were found dead on a walking trail. Their daughters, who are 7 and 9, were not hurt and are being cared for by family members, authorities said.

Here is a timeline of what we know so far about the suspect and the killings:

Saturday, July 26

2:30 p.m. CDT — A 911 call was placed from Devil’s Den State Park reporting an assault on a hiking trail. EMS and ASP respond.

Shortly after — Search crews found Clinton and Cristen Brink dead from apparent stab wounds. Their daughters are found nearby, safe but traumatized.

Evening — ASP confirmed that a double homicide occurred at the state park and issued a manhunt alert for an unidentified male suspect.

"Let there be no mistake – we do not tolerate violent crime in Arkansas. If you target innocent people, law enforcement will hunt you down and bring you to justice," Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Sunday, July 27 – Monday, July 28

The victims were identified as Clinton and Cristen Brink, who had recently relocated to the region from South Dakota. Police said the family was on a hike when they were targeted in a seemingly "random" attack.

ASP released a sketch and description of the suspect, described as a white male in his late 20s wearing rolled-up long sleeves, gloves, and carrying a black backpack.

"Investigators are asking those who visited the park on Saturday to check cellphone photos and videos or GoPro footage for images of the suspect. They are also asking residents of the area surrounding the park to notify ASP if they have access to security and game camera footage," ASP said in a release on Monday.

"I want to thank the public and our media partners for their support as we pursue the man responsible for this heinous crime," ASP Col. Mike Hagar said. "We are using all available resources to apprehend this suspect and bring him to justice."

Wednesday, July 30

2:30 p.m. CDT — Authorities arrested McGann at a barbershop in Springdale. Authorities said they received "over 500" tips and surveillance video leading to his capture.

Police recovered evidence from McGann’s car and home linking him to the scene.

Approximately 7 p.m. CDT – McGann was booked into the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was being held without bond.

What McGann’s former employers are saying:

McGann was a teacher in a small Oklahoma school district until May and then resigned to take a job in another state, according to a statement from Sand Springs Public Schools to Fox News Digital. They said that McGann had passed all background checks.

"The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority," said Lissa Chidester, director of communications. "While SSPS has not yet been contacted by authorities regarding this matter, the district has and will always comply with requests from law enforcement in any investigation. Our hearts are with the family and loved ones who have suffered this tragic loss."

McGann had not yet started his new job in Arkansas at Springdale Public Schools, Jared Cleveland, the district superintendent, confirmed to Fox News. Cleveland said that McGann "has not at any time" been in contact with students or their families. He declined to provide more information, citing the investigation.

"Our entire team extends our deepest condolences to the Brink family," he said. "Their children are especially in our thoughts and prayers."

The mother of a former student provided an email from the teacher's previous school district to Fox News. She said that in 2023, she filed a complaint with the superintendent after her son witnessed McGann behaving inappropriately toward younger females.

In response, parents received a letter from the district stating that McGann had been placed on administrative leave while officials investigated complaints of poor classroom management and professional judgment.

While the investigation did not find evidence of inappropriate behavior toward a student, it concluded that McGann's classroom management and judgment fell below district expectations. Shortly afterward, McGann resigned.

"Mr. McGann, on Wednesday afternoon, notified our Human Resources Department of his decision to resign his position, effective immediately," the email said, in part. "We will have a substitute teacher in his class for the rest of the school year."

Thursday, July 31

McGann was charged with two counts of capital murder. Police said he confessed during questioning.

"Although everyone is innocent until proven guilty, we did confirm this morning that the suspect's DNA is a positive match to the DNA recovered at the crime scene," Hagar said. "During an interview with investigators, the suspect admitted to committing the murders. We also executed a search warrant at his residence and recovered items consistent with the crime."

Authorities confirmed that the suspect has no known adult criminal history. Investigators have not uncovered any prior charges or convictions. Investigators believe the attack was random and have not identified a motive.

"It appears to be a completely random event," Hagar said. "We have no reason to believe there was any known association between our suspect and our victims."

Hagar revealed that McGann sustained "injuries" during the attack. The blood found at the scene helped authorities find the suspect, they said.

Police said that Clinton Brink was attacked first, and that Cristen ran the couple's two young children back to their vehicle and then returned to help her husband, where she was also fatally attacked.

"We believe that the mother took them to safety and then returned to help her husband," Major Stacey Rhodes said.

Friday, Aug. 1

9 a.m. CDT — McGann appeared in Washington County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing. He was formally advised of his rights and the charges against him.

Prosecutors confirmed he is being held without bond. A public defender was appointed. Arraignment was set for Aug. 25, 2025.

Fox News' Brooke Taylor contributed to this report.