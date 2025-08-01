Video shows Arkansas hiking murder suspect arrested mid-haircut

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Surveillance video from an Arkansas salon captured the moment Andrew James McGann was arrested in connection with the Devil’s Den State Park double homicide.

The footage, obtained by Fox News, captures 28-year-old McGann in Lupita’s Beauty Salon & Barber Shop in a light blue polo shirt and khaki pants on Wednesday.

McGann was mid-haircut when officers with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) entered the shop and promptly placed McGann in handcuffs, removing the black and white haircut cape in the process.

The double-homicide suspect, footage showed, did not resist arrest, as nearby patrons and employees watched in silence.

ASP arrested McGann at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday. He was charged with two counts of capital murder in connection to the killings of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, who were found dead on a walking trail at Devil's Den.

Their daughters, who are 7 and 9, were not hurt and are being cared for by family members, authorities said.

ASP Director Col. Mike Hagar announced in a Thursday news conference that both Clinton and Cristen Brink died from stab wounds. A knife was confirmed as the murder weapon. He also clarified that investigators found no indication the daughters were targeted.

"It appears to be a completely random event," Hagar said. "We have no reason to believe there was any known association between our suspect and our victims."

Hagar noted that McGann sustained "injuries" during the attack. The blood found at the scene helped authorities find the suspect, they said.

Hagar said that McGann confessed to the crime and that DNA evidence confirmed his involvement.

"Although everyone is innocent until proven guilty, we did confirm this morning that the suspect's DNA is a positive match to the DNA recovered at the crime scene," Hagar said. "During an interview with investigators, the suspect admitted to committing the murders. We also executed a search warrant at his residence and recovered items consistent with the crime."

Who is the suspect?

Authorities confirmed that the suspect has no known adult criminal history. Investigators have not uncovered any prior charges or convictions.

McGann was a teacher in a small Oklahoma school district until May and then resigned to take a job in another state, according to a statement from Sand Springs Public Schools. They said that McGann had passed all background checks.

McGann had not yet started his new job in Arkansas at Springdale Public Schools, Jared Cleveland, the district superintendent, confirmed to Fox News. Cleveland said that McGann "has not at any time" been in contact with students or their families. He declined to provide more information, citing the investigation.

"Our entire team extends our deepest condolences to the Brink family," he said. "Their children are especially in our thoughts and prayers."

The mother of a former student provided an email from the teacher's previous school district to Fox News. She said that in 2023, she filed a complaint with the superintendent after her son witnessed McGann behaving inappropriately toward younger female students.

In response, parents received a letter from the district stating that McGann had been placed on administrative leave while officials investigated complaints of poor classroom management and professional judgment.

While the investigation did not find evidence of inappropriate behavior toward a student, it concluded that McGann's classroom management and judgment fell below district expectations. Shortly afterward, McGann resigned.

"Mr. McGann, on Wednesday afternoon, notified our Human Resources Department of his decision to resign his position, effective immediately," the email said, in part. "We will have a substitute teacher in his class for the rest of the school year."

Who are the victims?

After recently relocating from South Dakota to Arkansas, the Brink family spent Saturday, July 26, exploring Devil’s Den State Park in the Ozark Mountains with their two young daughters.

ASP discovered Cristen and Clinton's bodies along a remote hiking trail on Sunday at approximately 2:40 p.m. Their two daughters, ages 7 and 9, were physically unharmed but emotionally distressed, authorities said.

Authorities revealed Thursday that they believe that Clinton Brinks was attacked first. Cristen Brink then led their two daughters away from the scene to safety but later returned to help her husband, where she was also fatally attacked.

"We believe that the mother took them to safety and then returned to help her husband," Rhodes said.

Major Stacey Rhodes said that McGann confessed to the double-murders.

"He made statements indicating that he had committed these heinous acts," Rhodes said Thursday. "We then executed search warrants at both his residence and on the vehicle. While we're still awaiting results from the crime lab, the DNA recovered at the initial scene has already been confirmed as a match to the suspect."

Authorities said the investigation has generated over 500 tips and remains ongoing. Authorities have not revealed details from the scene. Investigators believe McGann acted alone, and no additional suspects are being sought at this time.

