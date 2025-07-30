Arkansas man charged with capital murder after killing parents in front of daughters at Devil’s Den State Park

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Arkansas Department of Public Safety announced they have made an arrest on Wednesday in connection with the killing of a married couple in front of their children at Devil’s Den State Park.

Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) have arrested James Andrew McGann, 28, of Springdale for his alleged part in the double homicide that happened on Saturday.

He’s accused of killing Clinton Brink, 43, and Cristen Brink, 41, while they hiked with their daughters. Their daughters, aged 7 and 9, are now with family.

He is being charged with two counts of capital murder.

According to ASP, the park's rugged terrain and lack of cellphone service delayed their response and public alerts. They were notified at approximately 2:40 PM but didn't issue the alert until almost 8:40 that evening.

Police originally released a composite sketch after the couple were found along a walking trail in the state park. In their statement, they alerted the suspect who "likely sustained an injury while attacking the couple." They did not have any further info at the time.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement just hours after confirmation of the arrest of James Andrew McGann.

"No news can heal the enormous harm done to the Brink family in last weekend’s crime, but this announcement is a comfort and reassurance for our state. I am so proud of the Arkansas State Police, Park Rangers, local law enforcement, and others who have worked nonstop since last weekend to capture this suspect," Governor Sanders said. "I ask that Arkansans lift up prayers of thanks for the brave men and women of law enforcement – and offer prayers of condolence to the victims of this horrific crime. Let there be no mistake – we do not tolerate violent crime in Arkansas. If you target innocent people, law enforcement will hunt you down and bring you to justice."

Arkansas State Police Colonel Mike Hagar praised the efforts of the agencies involved leading up to the arrest, calling it a testament to the relentless work of law enforcement across all levels.

ASP Col. Mike Hagar added, "I’m extremely grateful for the long hours and dedication that our Agents put forward in bringing justice to this family. The collaboration between State Police, other state and local law enforcement agencies, and our federal partners has been second to none. Because of their hard work and investigative skill, we were able to take a monster off the streets, and bring relief to those two precious girls, and the rest of our citizens."

Additional details will be released as they become available.

This investigation is ongoing and authorities are seeking cooperation from the public.