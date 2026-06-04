Historic Big Boy steam locomotive draws crowds as America 250 tour heads east

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014, the world's largest operating steam locomotive, is making its first tour of the East Coast as part of celebrations leading up to America's 250th birthday.

The locomotive arrived in Illinois this week as part of Union Pacific's America 250 tour, a multi-state journey that will take the historic engine through Indiana, Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania before arriving in Philadelphia ahead of Fourth of July celebrations.

Rail enthusiasts lined the tracks in Sterling, Illinois, on Tuesday to watch the locomotive pass through during one of many whistle-stops planned along the route.

JACK CARR REFLECTS ON SACRIFICES THAT SHAPED AMERICA AHEAD OF 250TH BIRTHDAY

"I've always loved trains. It's just the history of it," one visitor told Fox News.

Others traveled across state lines for the chance to see the locomotive in person.

"It's huge. It's beautiful," said Wisconsin resident Brandon Becker.

Big Boy No. 4014 was built in 1941 to haul heavy freight through the mountains of the American West. Union Pacific says 25 Big Boy locomotives were originally built, but No. 4014 is the only one operating today.

The locomotive weighs nearly 1.1 million pounds and stretches more than 130 feet long. It was restored to operating condition in 2019 after spending decades on public display.

Visitors were also able to get an up-close look at the locomotive during a public display event in West Chicago on Wednesday before it continued east.

TRUMP FLOATS REPLACING 250TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT WITH MASSIVE MAGA RALLY AFTER ARTISTS PULL OUT

"I took the day off just to see the train because I just love it," Marcia Simler said.

The locomotive's route is part of Union Pacific's broader effort to commemorate the nation's upcoming 250th anniversary. According to the railroad, the America 250 tour includes more than 50 whistle stops and public display events across 10 states.

Inside the cab, crew members monitor pressure, water and fire systems that power the massive steam engine. The locomotive continues to operate using steam technology first developed more than a century ago while drawing crowds of modern-day rail enthusiasts at each stop.

For many visitors, the attraction is equal parts engineering and history.

AMERICA 250: ST. LOUIS ARCH

"Stirring patriotic feelings in me, that's for sure," John Bollig said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Union Pacific says the eastern leg of the tour is being conducted in partnership with Norfolk Southern and marks the first time Big Boy has traveled to the East Coast.

The tour is scheduled to continue through Pennsylvania before arriving in Philadelphia, where the locomotive will participate in events tied to the nation's semiquincentennial celebration.