Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Karen Read

Karen Read says she gets free meals and discounts everywhere after not guilty verdict

Read told the 'Today' show the public support extends throughout Massachusetts and when she travels

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
close
Karen Read's attorneys weigh in on John O'Keefe's death: 'Somebody is still out there' Video

Karen Read's attorneys weigh in on John O'Keefe's death: 'Somebody is still out there'

Defense attorneys for Karen Read, David Yannetti and Robert Alessi, speak with reporters after she was found not guilty of murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston cop John O'Keefe. (Courtesy of WFXT)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Acquitted of murder and other charges in the death of her former boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, Karen Read says she no longer has to pay for meals when out on the town.

Responding to a question from co-host Craig Melvin on the "Today" show Friday, Read said the response to the jury's verdict has been overwhelmingly positive.

"You have to know that when you walk down the street, there are lots of people who look at Karen Read and think, 'Oh, there's that woman who got away with killing her ex-boyfriend who's a cop,'" Melvin said. "How do you go through life knowing that there are lots of people who, despite what the jury said, still think you got away with it?"

KAREN READ TELLS PROSECUTORS 'YOU LOST BIG TIME' IN FIRST PUBLIC INTERVIEW SINCE ACQUITTAL

Karen Read exiting Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham Massachusetts

Karen Read exits Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., on June 18, 2025, after being found not guilty of the murder of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe. (Richard Beetham for Fox News Digital)

Read said she hasn't met many people who feel that way.

"I have no interactions [like that] no matter where I go — the grocery store, a restaurant, Newbury Street in Boston, any hotel or restaurant I eat at, I don't pay for meals," she said. "I get discounts everywhere. My parents get help taking groceries to go."

In fact, she said the large turnout of supporters outside the Dedham courthouse during her trial is just a sampling.

FATHER OF VINDICATED KAREN READ WARNS CONCERNED AMERICANS 'THE NEXT KAREN READ COULD BE YOU' IN NEW INTERVIEW

Karen Read arrives at Norfolk County Superior Court with attorney Alan Jackson

Karen Read arrives at Norfolk County Superior Court with her attorney Alan Jackson in Dedham, Mass., on May 20, 2025. She is charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend by intentionally driving her SUV into him. (Hans Pennink for Fox News Digital)

"It's throughout Massachusetts," she told Melvin. "And it happens when I travel."

Still, she admitted that her professional license has not been restored — and she's still out of work.

"I'm back working on the case," she said. "And, you know, we've brought in civil lawyers but this case is so comprehensive that we need all hands on deck."

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Massachusetts prosecutors took Read to trial twice in connection with O'Keefe's January 2022 death outside a colleague's home during a blizzard.

They accused her of hitting him with her Lexus SUV and fleeing the scene, where he was found dead the following morning under a sheet of snow.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

John O'Keefe wearing Boston police uniform looking at camera

John O'Keefe is shown wearing his Boston police uniform in an undated photograph. (Brendan Kane)

Her defense pointed to a flawed investigation, which involved a lead detective who lost his job, Michael Proctor, over rude and lewd text messages he sent about Read to people who should not have received confidential information on an active case.

LEAD DETECTIVE’S TEXT MESSAGES CAST SHADOW OVER KAREN READ MURDER TRIAL

The first time around, jurors deadlocked.

SEND US A TIP HERE

The second time, they found her not guilty of all homicide-related charges related charges and convicted her only of drunken driving.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor testifies on the witness stand in a courtroom.

Then-Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor testifies during Karen Read's first murder trial at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., on June 10, 2024. (Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe)

Read's still not done in court, however. She's suing the Massachusetts State Police and the Canton Police Department over their handling of the O'Keefe investigation as well as what her attorneys have called a culture of "bias and corruption" involving not only allegations of misogyny, racism and antisemitism, but also that investigators tried to frame her for O'Keefe's death.

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

"This was always our plan," she said of the lawsuit. "I had to save my own life first. I can't do anything if I'm not free."

Her Los Angeles-based attorney Alan Jackson added that the goal of the lawsuit is to bring to light "institutional corruption that permeates the Massachusetts law enforcement system."

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

"That's what this lawsuit's gonna do, ultimately," he said. "What Karen wants, you cannot write on a check."

Read is also facing a wrongful death lawsuit from O'Keefe's family.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked by co-host Laura Jarrett if she had anything to say to the family, she said no.

"I don't have anything to say to his family," she said. "I interacted with them for several years. John and I had actually dated a long time ago, when we were in our early 20s, and I was caring and I believe generous with them, with my time. And we did spend a lot of time together. And they experienced who I am."

Close modal

Continue