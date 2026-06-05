Washington father arrested after allegedly killing 4-year-old son and burying body under his house: reports

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A father from Washington state was arrested Thursday after allegedly killing his 4-year-old son and burying the child's body underneath his house.

Jacob Bevins, 36, is charged with felony second-degree murder, felony first-degree manslaughter, unlawful disposal of remains and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant, according to a report from affiliate FOX 13 Seattle.

Aberdeen police officers first made contact with Jacob Bevins, 36, on May 12 when his 6-year-old daughter was reported missing, the outlet reported.

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While police found the girl was safe with her mother, they noticed the other child, Aiden Bevins, 4, appeared to be missing.

Jacob Bevins initially told investigators the boy was with family in another state, but relatives denied having seen the child, FOX 13 reported.

During subsequent questioning, the father admitted to striking the 4-year-old on the head and killing him, local outlet KING 5 reported. He later changed his story, claiming he was chasing his son to the bathroom and he fell and hit his head.

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Remains belonging to the child, who had been missing for about a year, were found May 15 inside a garbage bag underneath the house, according to the outlet.

"My daughter said she saw dirt between the tree and the house," Tammy Pratt, who lives in a nearby duplex, told FOX 13. "I have grandkids that come here and play too. I won’t let them go back there."

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Officials found the child's injuries resulted from blunt force trauma, inconsistent with the father's story, KING 5 reported.

Both children had previously been in the foster care system before being returned to their biological parents, former foster parents Gary and Magali Lopez told the outlet. They cited concerns about the children's health and safety, noting they contacted Child Protective Services multiple times.