Anna Kepner's stepbrother charged with homicide: court docs

The stepbrother of 18-year-old Anna Kepner, who was found dead in her cabin on a cruise ship in November, has been charged with homicide, according to court documents related to a separate family matter.

In a Feb. 20 emergency divorce court petition, Thomas Hudson petitioned his ex-wife Shauntel Hudson, the mother of the couple's nine-year-old daughter, for full custody of their daughter. Shauntel and her husband, Christopher Kepner, Anna's father, currently have primary custody of the child.

The petition, which cites "social media from the Kepner family," says that Anna's teenage stepbrother was charged with homicide by the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Florida on Feb. 3. The petition does not name the stepbrother.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.