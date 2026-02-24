Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

U.S.

Anna Kepner's stepbrother charged with homicide: court docs

Federal charges were filed Feb. 3 against teenage stepbrother in connection with cruise ship death, court documents reveal

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
close
Florida teen Anna Kepner seen dancing on board Carnival Cruise days before mysterious death Video

Florida teen Anna Kepner seen dancing on board Carnival Cruise days before mysterious death

Anna Kepner was seen dancing with fellow vacationers on a Carnival Cruise Horizon ship on Sunday, Nov. 2. (Credit: @nickcapo609 via Storyful)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The stepbrother of 18-year-old Anna Kepner, who was found dead in her cabin on a cruise ship in November, has been charged with homicide, according to court documents related to a separate family matter.

In a Feb. 20 emergency divorce court petition, Thomas Hudson petitioned his ex-wife Shauntel Hudson, the mother of the couple's nine-year-old daughter, for full custody of their daughter. Shauntel and her husband, Christopher Kepner, Anna's father, currently have primary custody of the child.

The petition, which cites "social media from the Kepner family," says that Anna's teenage stepbrother was charged with homicide by the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Florida on Feb. 3. The petition does not name the stepbrother.

Anna Kepner wearing a black top and jean shorts while sitting at a beach parking lot

Anna Kepner, 18, was found dead aboard a Carnival cruise ship on Nov. 7, during a vacation with her family.  (Anna Kepner/Instagram)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue