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Cops

Handcuffed suspect allegedly slips restraints, steals Dallas police cruiser with officer trapped in back seat

Stacey Huffman, 37, was rendered unconscious after jumping from the moving vehicle and now faces multiple charges

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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Handcuffed suspect steals Dallas police cruiser with officer still inside Video

Handcuffed suspect steals Dallas police cruiser with officer still inside

Police video shows a suspect slipping out of his handcuffs, taking control of a squad car and driving off with an officer trapped in the back seat before jumping from the moving vehicle (Credit/Dallas Police).

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A routine traffic stop spiraled into chaos when a handcuffed suspect allegedly commandeered a Dallas police cruiser, drove off with an officer in the back seat and bailed out while the vehicle was still moving, authorities said.

Newly released body camera and dash camera footage captured the moments leading up to the suspect's escape from his restraints and the dramatic chain of events that followed.

Police said the incident began around 5:35 p.m. on May 30 after two officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2300 block of South Marsalis Avenue.

Stacey Huffman, 37, was arrested and placed in the back seat of a patrol car while handcuffed.

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Dallas police say a handcuffed suspect stole a patrol car and drove off with an officer trapped inside before being taken back into custody.

Dallas police say a handcuffed suspect stole a patrol car and drove off with an officer trapped inside before being taken back into custody. (Dallas Police Department)

Video recorded inside the vehicle appears to show Huffman slipping his left hand out of the handcuffs before concealing his hands behind his back.

As officers began transporting him to jail, Huffman allegedly attempted to open the locked rear door and removed his seatbelt.

Officers stopped the squad car on Interstate 35 around 6:10 p.m. to further restrain Huffman, according to police.

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Dallas police said Stacey Huffman slipped out of his handcuffs while seated in the back of a patrol car following a traffic stop.

Dallas police said Stacey Huffman slipped out of his handcuffs while seated in the back of a patrol car following a traffic stop. (Dallas Police Department)

Moments later, as both officers exited the vehicle, Huffman allegedly climbed into the driver's seat and sped away.

One officer managed to enter the back seat before the vehicle took off and deployed his Taser, but police said it was ineffective after Huffman pulled the wires away.

The officer can be heard repeatedly shouting, "Stop the car!" as Huffman allegedly continued accelerating.

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An officer remained inside the patrol car after the suspect allegedly took control of the vehicle.

Authorities said an officer remained inside the patrol car after the suspect allegedly took control of the vehicle. (Dallas Police Department)

Police said the officer then drew his duty weapon and struck Huffman on the side of the head after he accelerated the vehicle.

Video shows the officer being violently tossed around the back seat as the patrol car swerved down the roadway.

Authorities said Huffman opened the driver's-side door while traveling at approximately 50 mph and jumped from the moving vehicle.

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Dallas police released dash camera footage showing a suspect driving away in a patrol car with an officer still inside.

Dallas police released dash camera footage showing a suspect driving away in a patrol car with an officer still inside. (Dallas Police Department)

The patrol car traveled roughly 1,000 feet during the incident, according to police. The video indicates that Huffman was in control of the vehicle for about 30 seconds.

Immediately after Huffman exited the vehicle, the officer lunged into the front seat and regained control of the patrol car, avoiding a potential crash.

Huffman was rendered unconscious and taken back into custody, officers said. Both Huffman and the officer were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

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Huffman is expected to face charges including driving while license invalid, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and escape from custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

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