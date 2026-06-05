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Indiana

Prosecutor wants to charge 14-year-old as adult after allegedly murdering business school graduate

The 14-year-old suspect could potentially be charged as an adult under Indiana state law

By Kelsie Cairns Fox News
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The teen arrested in connection to the killing of 23-year-old Brett Scrogham may be charged as an adult, prosecutors said.

During a news conference Friday morning, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears addressed the high-profile case and said his team has filed a petition to waive the case to adult court, which is protocol for the state of Indiana. 

Scrogham was an Indiana University Business School graduate who was shot in Indianapolis on May 28.

Brett Scrogham

Brett Scrogham was shot in an Indianapolis parking garage on Thursday, May 28, 2026, and died Saturday, May 30, 2026. (Robyn Collier)

Mears announced the 14-year-old suspect is facing charges of felony murder, armed robbery, and dangerous possession of a firearm. 

"A Marion County court judge will ultimately make the determination, the decision, as to whether or not this individual should be tried as a juvenile in juvenile court, or as an adult in adult court," Mears said. 

image shows Mears speaking at a podium during press conference

Marion County Indiana Prosecutor Ryan Mears addressed reporters during a news conference and announced his intent to charge the teen accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Brett Scrogham as an adult.  (13 WTHR)

Investigators say the teen gunned down Scrogham inside his car in a downtown parking garage while on his way to an Indianapolis Indians Minor League baseball game. 

The suspect has not been named by police. The teen was arrested on Wednesday.

POLICE HUNT SUSPECT AFTER RECENT BUSINESS SCHOOL GRADUATE KILLED IN DOWNTOWN SHOOTING

Officers arrived on scene to find Scrogham inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound; he later died at the hospital.

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brett scrogham

Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD) cruisers secure a crime scene where Brett Scrogham was shot on May 28, 2028. (WXIN)

In a statement, IMPD Chief Tanya Terry said, "While today’s [Wednesday] arrest is significant, my heart breaks for everyone impacted by this tragedy. A young man lost his life, and another now faces allegations that will change his life forever."

In a social post, Seth Davis, a man who described himself as a friend of Scrogham's, said:

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"My friend, Brett Scrogham, was murdered this past week in a parking garage in broad daylight in downtown Indianapolis while meeting up with his family for an Indians game in a random act of violence. He had graduated as a top 100 student at the IU Kelley School of Business just weeks ago, was well spoken, smart, loved Christ, incredibly kind, and had just started his new job as a property development analyst. He was exactly the kind of person the world needs more of."

photo shows map location of where suspect shot victim

Police say a teen suspect shot and killed 23-year-old Brett Scrogham. The 14-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to the crime on Wednesday. (Google Maps)

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