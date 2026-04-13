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Cruises

Anna Kepner’s stepbrother charged as adult with murder, sexual abuse in Florida teen’s cruise ship death

A federal grand jury indicted T.H. on first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse charges, which carry a maximum life sentence

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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Stepbrother eyed as possible suspect in 16-year-old’s mysterious cruise ship death Video

Stepbrother eyed as possible suspect in 16-year-old’s mysterious cruise ship death

Criminal defense attorney Josh Ritter joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the death of Anna Kepner aboard a Carnival cruise ship, with new information alluding to Kepner's stepbrother as a suspect, and how his possible conviction could play out.

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The stepbrother of a Florida teenager who died aboard a Carnival cruise ship will be charged as an adult, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Florida announced.

The 16-year-old stepbrother, identified as T.H. in court documents, is accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old Anna Kepner and intentionally killing her on Carnival Cruise Line’s Horizon ship.

T.H. was initially charged as a juvenile on Feb. 2. He is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse. If convicted, the teen faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

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Anna Kepner smiles in a selfie.

Anna Kepner was identified by her family as the passenger who died onboard the Carnival Horizon. (Instagram/Anna Kepner)

The charges come months after the teen, affectionately called "Anna banana," was found dead onboard the cruise ship during a family vacation with her father, stepmother, grandparents and several siblings.

In February, T.H. was seen arriving in federal court in Miami. The teenager walked into the courthouse in a camouflage hoodie, his face concealed beneath a low-pulled baseball cap and a hood wrapped tightly around it.

Anna Kepner’s stepbrother and his attorney walking outside of a Federal Court building in Miami.

Anna Kepner’s 16-year-old stepbrother outside a federal court building in Miami, Florida, Feb. 6, 2026. The teen is accompanied by his attorney. He was charged in connection to the death of his stepsister on a Carnival Cruise in November last year. (Fox News)

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Kepner was discovered dead around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 7 inside her cabin aboard the cruise ship. Authorities later ruled her death a homicide caused by "mechanical asphyxiation," according to documents previously reviewed by Fox News Digital.

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According to investigators, Kepner was found under the bed in her cabin, wrapped in a blanket and covered with life jackets. The cabin was shared with her stepbrother.

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Anna Kepner sitting at a beach parking lot wearing a black top and jean shorts

Anna Kepner, 18, was found dead aboard a Carnival cruise ship on Nov. 7, during a vacation with her family. (Anna Kepner/Instagram)

Anna's father, Christopher Kepner, previously told PEOPLE that he hoped that his stepson "faces the consequences" of his alleged actions.

"I want him to face the consequences … I will be fighting to make sure that does happen," Kepner told People.

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Anna Kepner’s stepbrother and his attorney walking outside of a Federal Court building in Miami.

Anna Kepner’s 16-year-old stepbrother walks with his attorney outside a federal court building in Miami, Florida, Feb. 6, 2026. (Fox News)

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this unimaginable loss," said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. "A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging serious offenses that allegedly occurred aboard a vessel in international waters. We will present the evidence in court and pursue this case with professionalism and care. As in every case, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

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Fox News Digital has reached out to T.H.'s attorneys for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
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