Anna Kepner’s stepbrother charged as adult with murder, sexual abuse in Florida teen’s cruise ship death

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The stepbrother of a Florida teenager who died aboard a Carnival cruise ship will be charged as an adult, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Florida announced.

The 16-year-old stepbrother, identified as T.H. in court documents, is accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old Anna Kepner and intentionally killing her on Carnival Cruise Line’s Horizon ship.

T.H. was initially charged as a juvenile on Feb. 2. He is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse. If convicted, the teen faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

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The charges come months after the teen, affectionately called "Anna banana," was found dead onboard the cruise ship during a family vacation with her father, stepmother, grandparents and several siblings.

In February, T.H. was seen arriving in federal court in Miami. The teenager walked into the courthouse in a camouflage hoodie, his face concealed beneath a low-pulled baseball cap and a hood wrapped tightly around it.

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Kepner was discovered dead around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 7 inside her cabin aboard the cruise ship. Authorities later ruled her death a homicide caused by "mechanical asphyxiation," according to documents previously reviewed by Fox News Digital.

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According to investigators, Kepner was found under the bed in her cabin, wrapped in a blanket and covered with life jackets. The cabin was shared with her stepbrother.

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Anna's father, Christopher Kepner, previously told PEOPLE that he hoped that his stepson "faces the consequences" of his alleged actions.

"I want him to face the consequences … I will be fighting to make sure that does happen," Kepner told People.

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"Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this unimaginable loss," said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. "A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging serious offenses that allegedly occurred aboard a vessel in international waters. We will present the evidence in court and pursue this case with professionalism and care. As in every case, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

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Fox News Digital has reached out to T.H.'s attorneys for comment.