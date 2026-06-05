Democrat bankrolling Graham Platner's campaign ripped for downplaying abuse allegations and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Democrat downplays Graham Platner's abuse allegations

2. Senate passes $70B ICE, Border Patrol funding package

3. ‘Jumanji’ actor James Handy allegedly killed

MAJOR HEADLINES

CLEAR DECISION — Trump says only US, China have capability to retrieve enriched uranium from Iran. Continue reading …

DANGEROUS WATERS — Coast Guard intercepts overloaded migrant vessel carrying 240 people. Continue reading …

JURY SCRAMBLE — Murdaugh’s murder retrial may crack open secret ‘egg juror’ transcripts. Continue reading …

DOUBLE LIFE EXPOSED — American admits spying for China, infiltrating US political circles for over $100K. Continue reading …

BACKSEAT TAKEOVER — Handcuffed man slips cuffs, hijacks Dallas police cruiser with cop inside: video. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

PARTY LIKE IT'S 1776 — Trump announces massive new DC rally to kick off America's 250th celebration. Continue reading …

PARTY LINE CROSSED — House passes Ukraine aid package despite Trump's veto threat as GOP rebels break ranks. Continue reading …

UNRAVELING FAST — AOC dodges questions on abuse allegations, Nazi tattoo claims rocking Platner's campaign. Continue reading …

RED HANDED — Rubio sanctions alleged Cuban influence operation that cultivated ties with US groups. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

EQUAL PLAYING FIELD — Education Department fires back at AP for framing civil rights probes as racial. Continue reading …

RESCUE MISSION — Senate passes $108.5M to hire 200 new agents fighting child sex trafficking. Continue reading …

CAMPAIGN UNDER FIRE — Graham Platner calls his ex a liar over wrist-grab in first national interview. Continue reading …

THE COMEBACK — Nike CEO Elliott Hill outlines sports-focused strategy to revive iconic sportswear company. Continue reading …

OPINION

JOHN TILLMAN — AOC’s billionaire attack sells Gen Z a smaller, sadder American Dream. Continue reading …

DOUGLAS MACKINNON — Danny DeVito's 1991 film warned about communists 'waiting in the bushes' and now they're here. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

CRACKED FOUNDATION — Aaron Judge diagnosed with stress fracture in rib, out indefinitely for Yankees. Continue reading …

FOUNDING FLAVOR — George Washington's 'small beer' recipe from 1757 now brought back to life. Continue reading …

DUST SETTLED — Caitlin Clark's emphatic chest bump with coach speaks louder than any critic. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — Think you followed this week's headlines? Put your knowledge to the test. Take the quiz here ...

WATCH

DANIELLE ALVAREZ – Democrats stick by Graham Platner as new allegations rock campaign. See video …

KURT KNUTSSON – New AI teddy bear risks and selfie fingerprint hacking. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as FOX News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream discusses the controversies surrounding Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Plattner. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

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