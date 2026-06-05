Mastermind of nanny love triangle murders defiantly rips sentencing as judge condemns 'evil' plot

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The Virginia man convicted of killing his wife and another man to hide his affair with the family’s Brazilian au pair will spend the rest of his days behind bars after he was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Brendan Banfield, a former IRS law enforcement officer, was found guilty earlier this year on two counts of aggravated murder, one count of using a firearm in committing a crime and child endangerment stemming from the 2023 murders of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan in the family’s home in Herndon, Virginia.

The couple’s au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhães, pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges and received a sentence of 10 years behind bars for her involvement in the plot to cover up her and Banfield’s extramarital affair.

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"The level of cruelty, calculation and inhumanity in this case reflects something far deeper than anger or impulse – it reflects evil," Judge Penney Azcarate said as she handed down Banfield’s sentence. "Which is why I carry no burden and find no hesitation in sentencing you to life."

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Banfield addressed the court ahead of his sentencing and remained defiant while maintaining his innocence.

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"I'm not trying to diminish in any way what [Christine’s] life was," Banfield said. "She truly was a caring mother, caring wife, loving nurse. But I am not responsible. I am not responsible for her death. This is not a knife that I ever held in my hand, and I never stabbed her."

The convicted murderer added he was "greatly disappointed in the legal system," while maintaining that authorities "never truly looked into Joe Ryan."

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The court also heard from several loved ones of Christine Banfield and Ryan, including Christine’s sister, Danielle, who spoke tearfully from the podium.

"He could have divorced and moved on, but divorce would have required relinquishing control – and control was always the priority. His actions were not driven by love, but a desire for power, deception and a complete disregard for the lives he destroyed."

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Ryan’s mother, Deirdre Fisher, also spoke directly to her son’s killer while appearing virtually.

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"Joe wasn’t just the disposable caricature he was made out to be," Fisher said. "He had a face, he had a name, he had a life. But Brendan Banfield shot his face, soiled his name and treated his life as disposable."

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Throughout Banfield’s trial, prosecutors revealed he and Magalhães orchestrated an elaborate plot to lure Ryan to the family’s home under the guise of a consensual rape fantasy after posing as Christine on a fetish website on Feb. 24, 2023. The scheme was carried out in an effort to make his wife’s death appear as though she was being attacked by a home intruder, authorities said.

During Banfield’s trial, Magalhães testified the pair took the Banfields’ young child to the basement before entering the master bedroom, fatally shooting Ryan and stabbing Christine Banfield to death with a knife brought by Ryan.

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According to the prosecution, Banfield staged the crime scene to appear as though it was a home invasion, with Magalhães then calling 911 to tell authorities Ryan was an intruder who had stabbed his wife.

"Your actions were deliberate, self-serving and demonstrated a profound disregard for human life," the judge said Friday. "So let’s get straight: You do not deserve anything other than incarceration and a life of reflection on what you have done to the victim and his family. May it weigh heavily on your soul."