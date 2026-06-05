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Maryland

Video shows Marine veteran wrestle armed teen to ground after alleged robbery attempt

Jheyco Borda credits his Marine Corps combat training for saving his life as two teens are arrested in Oxon Hill

By Kelsie Cairns Fox News
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Dramatic video shows former Marine fight off a group of teens who try and carjack him at gunpoint Video

Dramatic video shows former Marine fight off a group of teens who try and carjack him at gunpoint

Surveillance video captures the moments the teens approach the vet's pickup truck as he was working on it, and allegedly try and attack the man. (Credit: Jheyco Borda)

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"I was fearing for my life," Jheyco Borda said.

Surveillance video captured the moments the Marine veteran fought off a group of teens who allegedly approached him, with one of them pointing a gun at his face.

Borda wrestled the teen to the ground after the suspect pointed a gun at him in Oxon Hill, Maryland Wednesday afternoon. A gunshot was heard toward the end of the recording.

Fox News Digital spoke with Borda, who said, "I was just fixing my car — a normal day for me and I saw the teens [come] by. The guy took a pistol up to my head and started asking me for the car keys, phone, everything, all the valuables basically that I had."

surveillance video still image of a hooded teen pointing a gun at the vicitm

A screengrab on surveillance video shows a teen suspect allegedly point a gun in Jheyco Borda's face on Wednesday. (Jheyco Borda)

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Borda said a total of six teens attacked him, four of them were male and two of them female.

During the scuffle, he said, the teen's gun went off with the gunshot fired through the back of his truck. Miraculously, no one was hit.

As for how he was able to stop the attack before things got more violent, he said, "I just got prepared and adrenaline kicked in and some training."

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photo shows Borda standing next to the bed of his pickup truck

Jheyco Borda says he tapped into his training as a former Marine to stop an attack by a group of teens who attempted to steal his truck and valuables at gunpoint. (FOX5 DC)

Borda served in the Marine Corps and credits his combat training for saving his life.

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He said his brother also stepped in to stop the attack by confronting the teens, which was also seen on that video.

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still image of hooded teens allegedly trying to attack a victim

A group of hooded teen suspects allegedly tried to carjack a victim in broad daylight at gunpoint; however, the victim's Marine Corp training thwarted the attack. (Jheyco Borda)

Borda said this is not the first time a crime like this happened on his street. He said two years ago a group of teens or possibly young adults stole a vehicle — in the identical location.

"It was right where my car was as well," he said.

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Prince George's County Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that two of the teens, both males, have been arrested and they are still investigating the involvement of the other four teens in relation to the crime.

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