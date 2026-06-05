Video shows Marine veteran wrestle armed teen to ground after alleged robbery attempt

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"I was fearing for my life," Jheyco Borda said.

Surveillance video captured the moments the Marine veteran fought off a group of teens who allegedly approached him, with one of them pointing a gun at his face.

Borda wrestled the teen to the ground after the suspect pointed a gun at him in Oxon Hill, Maryland Wednesday afternoon. A gunshot was heard toward the end of the recording.

Fox News Digital spoke with Borda, who said, "I was just fixing my car — a normal day for me and I saw the teens [come] by. The guy took a pistol up to my head and started asking me for the car keys, phone, everything, all the valuables basically that I had."

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Borda said a total of six teens attacked him, four of them were male and two of them female.

During the scuffle, he said, the teen's gun went off with the gunshot fired through the back of his truck. Miraculously, no one was hit.

As for how he was able to stop the attack before things got more violent, he said, "I just got prepared and adrenaline kicked in and some training."

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Borda served in the Marine Corps and credits his combat training for saving his life.

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He said his brother also stepped in to stop the attack by confronting the teens, which was also seen on that video.

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Borda said this is not the first time a crime like this happened on his street. He said two years ago a group of teens or possibly young adults stole a vehicle — in the identical location.

"It was right where my car was as well," he said.

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Prince George's County Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that two of the teens, both males, have been arrested and they are still investigating the involvement of the other four teens in relation to the crime.